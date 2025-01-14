Business News | Motwani Jadeja Foundation Leads India Pavilion at CES 2025

The India Pavilion opened up an opportunity for 10 Indian startups at the world's largest consumer show

San Francisco (California) [US], January 14: The Motwani Jadeja Foundation (MJF) spearheaded the India Pavilion at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, held recently in Las Vegas. Featuring 10 innovative startups selected through a rigorous application process, the pavilion highlighted India's technological advancements and entrepreneurial capabilities to a global audience.

The India Pavilion at CES 2025 aligns with MJF's mission of fostering international collaboration and leveraging the U.S. as a hub for the exchange of ideas, investment, and innovation. By bridging the gap between Indian entrepreneurs and global markets, MJF empowers startups to overcome barriers like limited visibility, access to resources, and mentorship, paving the way for their success on the world stage.

Earlier in 2020, the MJF debuted the India Pavilion at CES, followed by a successful virtual showcase during the pandemic.

Asha Jadeja, founder of the Motwani Jadeja Foundation, emphasized the broader impact of this initiative: "India's innovators have the talent and drive to shape the future, and we are committed to ensuring they have the global exposure and resources to do so. Through the India Pavilion at CES, we are opening doors--not just for Indian startups, but for emerging ecosystems worldwide--to harness the U.S. as a platform for transformative collaboration and growth. This is about building a future where global innovation thrives across borders."

The pavilion featured a diverse group of startups showcasing cutting-edge solutions in consumer electronics and technology:

WatchOut Wearables: Innovators in smart wearable technology.

Tusk Oral Care: Developers of sustainable oral hygiene products.

Neurotech: Leaders in brain-computer interface technologies.

OpenDroids: Specialists in robotics and automation.

Mustard: Creators of advanced AR/VR glasses.

Behave Neu: Innovators in AI-driven behavioral neuroscience.

WishTales: Providers of AI-powered storytelling solutions.

Mecha.so: Experts in modular robotics.

Sonic Lamb: Designers of immersive audio experiences.

Planet Electric: Pioneers in sustainable electric mobility.

These startups were chosen through a highly competitive online application process designed to identify high-impact innovators with global potential.

Dhrupal Shah, Founder of STEMpedia and a beneficiary of the India Pavilion at CES 2020 highlighted the value of the program: "Participating in the India Pavilion was a game-changer for our startup. It gave us invaluable exposure, connections, and insights that accelerated our journey in global markets. Such opportunities are critical for scaling innovation internationally."

The Motwani Jadeja Foundation has a strong history of championing global innovation initiatives. Its programs include the Global Leaders Program at Davos 2025, the India Centre Gift at UC San Diego, the Impact Fellowship, and continued support for U.S.-India strategic partnerships. These efforts reflect MJF's commitment to creating inclusive, cross-border innovation ecosystems that empower entrepreneurs worldwide.

For more information about the Motwani Jadeja Foundation, visit https://mjf.world/

