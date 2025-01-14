Magh Bihu 2025 is on January 15. Also known as Bhogali Bihu, this annual commemoration is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across Assam and is known as a popular winter harvest festival. Every year, Magh Bihu celebrations are marked around the same time as Makar Sankranti. On the occasion of Magh Bihu, people often share Happy Magh Bihu 2025 wishes and messages, Bhogali Bihu images and wallpapers, Magh Bihu 2025 greetings, Happy Magh Bihu WhatsApp photos and Magh Bihu pictures with family and friends. Magh Bihu 2025 Date in Assamese Calendar: Which Day Is Uruka? Know Names of 7 Days of Magh Bihu, Significance, Traditions and Celebrations, Know All About Bhogali Bihu.

The celebration of Magh Bihu is a harvest festival that is marked by lighting a bonfire for the ceremonial conclusion and prayer to the God of Fire. People often get together as a community and celebrate this festive occasion. People often erect special huts, called Meji or Bhelaghar - where they prepare special delicacies for Magh Bihu. On the following day, this hut is then burnt down. People also commemorate Magh Bihu by playing Assamese games such as tekeli bhonga (pot-breaking) and buffalo fighting. When Is Magh Bihu 2025? Know Bhogali Bihu Date, Uruka Rituals, Celebrations and Significance To Celebrate the Harvest Festival of Assam.

One of the key parts of Magh Bihu celebration is making special rice cakes that are shared with family and friends. As we celebrate Magh Bihu 2025, share these Magh Bihu 2025 wishes and Happy Bhogali Bihu greetings to celebrate the harvest festival of Assam.

The celebration of Magh Bihu actually begins on the night before - which is called Uruka or Bihu Eve. On this day, people gather together and light a bonfire. These traditional festivities have a lot of cultural and religious significance for the people of Assam, especially the farming communities of the region.

