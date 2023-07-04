NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: One of largest home improvement retailers across Asia, MR.D.I.Y., is a hosting special Super Sale from 1st to 31st July, 2023. Customers will get up to 50 per cent off and exciting offers on products across all 130 stores. This is yet another major milestone for the company that comes close after the brand's recent celebration of its 100th store grand opening in the Inorbit Mall, Vashi Navi Mumbai.

During the sale, discounts and offers will be available across 10 home improvement categories for daily use such as household, furnishing, stationery, computer & mobile accessories, toys, gifts, jewellery & cosmetics, car accessories, electrical and hardware to name a few. Announced with an aim to provide customers with the best offers on their favorite items and to let them choose from the wide range of 15,000 products according to their tastes. This is a limited period offer across MR.D.I.Y. stores and will be valid only till the stock lasts.

Announcing the launch of the super sale, Maneesh Sharma, CEO, MR. D.I.Y India said, "MR.D.I.Y. is a store loved by all. With over 15,000 SKUs offerings in ten categories that are essential for everyday home and life improvement, there is always something for everyone. The brand is clearly emerging as a destination where customers can get everyday products along with the quality at 'Always Low Prices'. At MR.D.I.Y. India, we follow a 'more for consumer' strategy, thus this innovative format of our super sale which is focused towards providing the best value to its customers, has been very well accepted by consumers every year. The super sale is a great opportunity for us to build and strengthen the loyalty and trust of our customers. This is a perfect time for people to shop and upgrade their spaces. I invite all to encash this opportunity and check out the variety of amazing products only at MR D.I.Y during the month long sale."

MR.D.I.Y. is one of the largest home improvement retailers across Asia with more than 2,500 stores across 10 countries. In India, MR.D.I.Y has more than 100 stores across 44 cities and 12 states. The home improvement retailer has been dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of its valued customers by offering convenience at all of its stores nationwide.

MR.D.I.Y. stores offer a wide selection of - approximately 15,000 SKUs - across 10 major categories, namely ten categories namely household, furnishing, stationery, electrical, car accessories, sports, toys, gifts, computer accessories, fashion accessories, hardware and cosmetics.

The company strives to always put customers first by operating an innovative business that is flexible when it comes to providing a wide variety of products, good quality, shopping convenience, and value-for-money, holding true to its company motto: "ALWAYS LOW PRICES".

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)