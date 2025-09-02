PNN

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 2: Mukka Proteins Limited (MPL) (NSE: MUKKA | BSE: 544135), India's key animal protein player, has announced the completion of its strategic acquisition of a majority stake (51%) in FABBCO Bio Cycle and Bio Protein Technology Private Limited (FABBCO). This investment, amounting to approximately. ₹6 crore represents a significant step forward in MPL's commitment to building a robust, sustainable alternative protein segment and is already catalysing the rapid expansion of our proven waste-processing model into new metropolitan markets.

With this acquisition, MPL reinforces its leadership in alternative protein solutions by integrating FABBCO's innovative waste-to-protein technology. It specializes in a pioneering process that utilizes the Black Soldier Fly (BSF) larvae method. This highly efficient, closed-loop biological system not only addresses significant environmental challenges by diverting organic waste from landfills but also creates two high-value products: nutrient-rich compost for agriculture and a sustainable, high-quality protein ideal for animal feed. This transaction directly aligns with MPL's vision of expanding its high-growth, sustainable feed portfolio.

Leadership Commentary

Commenting on this development, Mr. K Mohammed Haris, Managing Director & CEO, Mukka Proteins Limited, stated: "This acquisition is a pivotal step in our long-term strategy. By integrating FABBCO, we are not just expanding our capabilities but immediately deploying them. The new 300 tons per day facility in Bengaluru, operationalized under a contract with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), is a testament to our joint capacity to execute large-scale, impactful projects that tackle urban waste management head-on. By integrating FABBCO into our portfolio alongside Ento Proteins, our Subsidiary, we are significantly expanding our capabilities to provide responsibly sourced, nutrient-dense, and cost-effective feed solutions. MPL as a group now operates approximately. 500 tons per day of waste management capacity using BSF Technology across multiple locations, reinforcing our leadership position in sustainable waste processing."

He further added: "This investment is also deeply aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production) and Goal 14 (Life Below Water). By advancing insect protein as an alternative feed ingredient, we are actively reducing the industry's reliance on marine-based feed ingredients. This initiative perfectly embodies circular economy principles by transforming urban waste streams into essential agricultural inputs, as demonstrated by our successes in Mangalore and our immediate expansion to Bengaluru."

Strategic Synergies and Market Impact

The acquisition creates powerful synergies that position Mukka Proteins as a leader in the sustainable feed sector:

* Enhanced Portfolio: The integration of FABBCO with MPL's existing insect protein subsidiary, Ento Proteins, creates a robust and diversified alternative protein vertical, offering a spectrum of protein solutions from traditional fish meal to cutting-edge insect-based alternatives.

* Strategic Advantage from Kochi Operations: The acquisition of FABBCO has significantly strengthened MPL's capabilities through the sharing of its specialized technical know-how, design expertise, and operational guidance. FABBCO's established 100 TPD waste management unit in Kochi serves as a proof of concept, and its team's proficiency in process optimization and project execution is playing a pivotal role in MPL's rapid expansion. This collaboration ensures the implementation of advanced design inputs and best practices, enabling MPL to build and scale sustainable waste-to-protein projects efficiently across multiple locations.

* Circular Economy Innovation: FABBCO's expertise in converting waste into high-value feed provides MPL with a scalable, environmentally positive source of raw materials. By preventing organic waste from reaching landfills, this process significantly cuts down on methane emissions and enhances MPL's ESG profile.

* Reduced Dependency: By developing a strong alternative protein source, MPL mitigates risks and builds resilience into its supply chain, insulating the business from the price fluctuations and supply chain disruptions often associated with wild-caught marine resources.

Transaction Details

* MPL has acquired a 51% stake in FABBCO for a total consideration of ₹5,95,10,500 through a combination of share subscription and acquisition from existing shareholders.

* The transaction was formally completed on September 02, 2025, from which date FABBCO officially operates as a subsidiary of Mukka Proteins Limited.

About Mukka Proteins Limited

Mukka Proteins is one of the key players in the Animal Protein industry in India and has been consistently awarded by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) for its export performance. It distributes its products within the domestic market and exports them to more than 20 countries. With its subsidiary Ento Proteins, MPL is a pioneer in using Black Soldier Fly technology to process food waste into insect meal and oil for aqua feed, animal feed, and pet food. The company is now expanding its focus to include large-scale urban waste management and a wide array of agri-business activities, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and a circular economy.

Safe Harbor

Any forward-looking statements about expected future events, financial and operating results of the Company are based on certain assumptions, which the Company does not guarantee the fulfilment of. Past performance should not be simply extrapolated into the future. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could affect the Company's operations include a downtrend in the industry (global or domestic or both), significant changes in the political and economic environment in India or key markets abroad, tax laws, litigation, labour relations, exchange rate fluctuations, technological changes, investment and business income, cash flow projections, interest, and other costs. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

