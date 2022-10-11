Visual of 3.07 kgs gold seized by Mumbai Airport Customs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): Mumbai Airport Customs on Tuesday seized 3.07 kilogrammes of gold valued at Rs 1.63 crores, and arrested two accused.

According to the Customs officials, the arrested accused arrived from Dubai by SpiceJet Flight SG-14 on Monday.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Stray Dog Attacks, Bites 10 People in Kochi’s Thrikkakara; Dog-Catchers Engaged After Canine Goes Missing.

"Gold dust in wax form was found concealed in the undergarments by the passenger," stated Mumbai Customs.

Both the accused have been arrested.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: French Star Wants To Leave PSG in January.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)