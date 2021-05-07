Mumbai's Chelsea Stewart wins Goel Ganga Miss Fab India while Goel Ganga Mr Fab India goes to Nagpur's Adarsh Pathak at the Grand National Finale in Goa

Panjim (Goa) [India], May 7 (ANI/PNN): The mesmerizing evening of Goel Ganga Miss Fab National Finale, held in gorgeous Goa, was an epitome of grandiose and flamboyance in the pageantry world, where beauty effortlessly blended with talent.

Fifty contestants under the categories of Miss Fab, Mrs Fab and Mr Fab from across India, battled for the coveted title of a national winner under their respective categories.

Best known as India's most prestigious beauty pageant, Miss Fab & Mr. Fab is owned & managed by Yash Bhuptani and Vaishali Varma. Miss Fab is known for its non-bias and exemplary selection and conduct. It is the only show in India that does city-level auditions, city-level training, and grooming for 6 days as well as city-level finale shows in various cities of India.

With both Goel Ganga and the Miss Fab organization thriving on the principles of innovation, excellence, and commitment it is one alliance that transcended the Goel Ganga Miss Fab National Finale. With Goel Ganga's enormous association, Miss Fab became a paradigm in the pageantry world. Atul Goel, MD, Goel Ganga Group resonates with these fundamental values of progression which aspired to his association with Miss Fab as it accomplishes these axioms.

Chelsea Stewart from Mumbai, Maharashtra was crowned the winner of Miss Fab India 2021. Vaishali Varma, founder of Miss Fab presented Chelsea with the crown.

Chhattisgarh's Bhavya Chauhan was declared First Runner-Up Miss Fab India 2021 while Mumbai, Maharashtra's Pooja Kava, and Kolkata's Sriti Shaw bagged the title of Second Runner-Ups Miss Fab India 2021 (tie) at the dazzling Goel Ganga Miss Fab India National Finale held in Goa.

In the Mr. Fab category, Nagpur, Maharashtra's Adarsh Pathak was declared the winner of Mr. Fab India 2021. Roshan Oswal of Goel Ganga Group sashed Adarsh Pathak as the winner at the national finale.

Rajasthan's Rounak Jain was declared First Runner-Up Mr. Fab India 2021 while Mumbai's Prathviraj Shetty and Madhya Pradesh's Shivansh Jadhav were sashed Second Runner-Up Mr. Fab India 2021 (tie).

Under the Mrs. category, Anvesha Ganorkar from Nagpur, Maharashtra was crowned Mrs. Fab India 2021.

Alia Lucknowala from Pune, Maharashtra was declared as the first runner up of Mrs. Fab India 2021, and Mumbai, Maharashtra's Neha Singh won the title of the second runner up to Mrs. Fab India 2021

Let's get acquainted with Chelsea Stewart and Adarsh Pathak - the personalities that proved their mettle and emerged National winners at Goel Ganga Miss Fab India 2021

Sweet Dreams are made of these! Goel Ganga Miss Fab India's winner Chelsea Stewart's journey towards the crown began in June 2019 where she won the title of Miss Fab Mumbai.

A marketing professional by vocation and a model by passion, the hazel-eyed Chelsea Stewart had always dreamt of winning this coveted title of Miss Fab India. A firm believer of 'Beauty is the radiance of the soul', the articulate and gorgeous, Chelsea Stewart left the jury spellbound not just by her looks, but also by her answer in the Q&A round.

Chelsea will now represent India at the Miss Fab Universe pageant to be held in Dubai. Chelsea has already started putting her heart and soul in preparation for this title and will put her best foot forward to bring home the Miss Fab Universe. Right now she is beaming with happiness and gratification on winning the Goel Ganga Miss Fab India title.

Standing tall and confident, the young and revving winner of Mr. Fab India 2021 title - Adarsh Pathak has always been a go-getter in life.

His unconventional dashing looks and wholesome articulate personality had enabled Adarsh Pathak to win the Mr. Fab Nagpur title in January 2020. At the Goel Ganga Mr. Fab India contest, he bowled the jury over with his prompt and stellar answer about the Covid-19 pandemic in the QnA round of the contest.

A model by profession, Adarsh is the face of many print and television commercials. Adarsh wants to pursue acting as a profession and is training for the same.

The grand extravaganza of the Goel Ganga Miss Fab National Finale was spread across 6 days at a 5-star resort in Goa. There were games, team building activities, grooming sessions, mentorship, and dance rehearsals in these 6 action-packed days culminating in the finale event all with an intent to create not just good-looking models, but to holistically nurture confident and poised individuals, creating an opportunity for success. The contestants described these 6 days as the best days of their lives where comradeship and competition co-existed under the same roof.

A surprise revelation in the show was Sajid of Sajid-Wajid music duo, who not only lent his euphonic voice and entertained all with his presence on stage but also shot an exclusive music video with the contestants of Miss Fab.

India witnessed one of the best pageantry shows in form of the Goel Ganga Miss Fab National Finale in Goa. This was just the beginning, as an enthralling event awaits to be held at Dubai - Miss Fab Universe.

