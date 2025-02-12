My Home Upper Kharadi Records 80+ Bookings on Allotment Day - Limited Apartments available, Book Now

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: Pune's real estate landscape has just witnessed a spectacular milestone with My Home Upper Kharadi! The allotment day saw an overwhelming response, with over 80 homes booked in a single day, reinforcing the high demand for this exclusive development. With only a limited number of residences available, this is the final opportunity for homebuyers to secure their dream home before the next price revision.

#TheWAAAHlife: Luxury, Exclusivity & a Future-Ready Address

The project's defining philosophy, #TheWAAAHlife, encapsulates its three core pillars:

* Accessibility - Seamless connectivity to Viman Nagar, Koregaon Park, Lohegaon-Wagholi Road, and the upcoming metro, Ring Road, and Wagholi-Shikrapur flyover.

* Amenities - Over 30+ lifestyle amenities, a 6,300 sq. ft. recreational space, 3-tier security, and a grand entrance lobby.

* Apartments - Thoughtfully designed spacious 2 & 3 BHK homes with private foyers, spacious rooms, large balconies, and walk-in wardrobes in every apartment.

* 2 BHK 850 sq. ft. carpet area starting Rs 84.99L (All- incl.)* 2 BHK with Sundeck: 888 sq.ft carpet area starting Rs 94.99L ( All-incl.)* 3 BHK Smart: 890 sq. ft. carpet area starting Rs 92.99 (All- Incl.)* 3 BHK with Sundeck: 906 sq.ft. carpet area starting Rs 97.99 (All- incl.)* 3 BHK Luxe: 1097 sq. ft. carpet area starting Rs 1.13Cr (All- incl.)* 3 BHK with Sundeck: 1210 sq.ft carpet area starting Rs 1.28Cr (All- incl.)

Sustainability - Green Living at Its Finest

As a pre-certified GEM project with 4 Gems, My Home Upper Kharadi is designed to reduce environmental impact while enhancing resident well-being. Key sustainability benefits include:

* Up to 50% energy savings with eco-friendly measures.* Up to 40% water conservation, reducing waste and utility costs.* A 10% rebate on property tax, making homeownership more affordable.* Lower maintenance costs, thanks to efficient resource utilization.* Better air quality, insulation & noise reduction, ensuring a healthier lifestyle.

A Proud Moment for Goyal Properties & Sellability

Following this unprecedented response, Preriit Goyal, Director, Goyal Properties, shared:

"The response to My Home Upper Kharadi has been phenomenal! The demand for premium homes in Upper Kharadi is undeniable, and we are thrilled to see so many families securing their dream homes."

Goyal Properties, established in 1986, has built a legacy of trust, ethics, and excellence in real estate. With 38+ years of expertise, 31+ landmark projects, and over 10,000 happy customers, they have successfully delivered 2.8 million sq. ft. of thoughtfully designed spaces.

Abhishek Mishra, Founder & CEO of Sellability, the strategic partner for the project, added:

"This is a defining moment for My Home Upper Kharadi. The overwhelming demand showcases the project's unmatched value proposition. With only a limited number of units available, now is the best time to book before prices go up!"

Sellability, under the leadership of Abhishek Mishra, is the strategic advisory firm for this project. With a proven track record of launching over 30 projects and selling inventory worth over Rs8000 Cr., Sellability offers comprehensive services from land acquisition and market analysis to sales and marketing execution. Their deep market insights, technological prowess, and data analytics ensure that developers and channel partners can make informed decisions and maximize returns.

Book Now & Save - Prices Rising Soon!

With RERA approvals in place and limited inventory available, this is the final call for homebuyers to grab the opportunity before it's too late!

Visit the experience center today and step into #TheWAAAHlife!

Site Address: MY HOME Upper Kharadi, Gat No. 1331/2, Next to Decathlon, Pune Nagar Highway, Wagholi, Pune - 412207

Contact: +91 92255 39220

MahaRERA Registration No.: P52100078796

https://myhomeupperkharadi.in/

