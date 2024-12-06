PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 6: MYCIVA, Pune's premier Art & Design School, recently concluded its highly successful Annual Art Exhibition, attracting over 3,000 visitors during its 3-day showcase from November 30 to December 2, 2024. Held at Spot 18 Mall, Pimple Saudagar, the exhibition featured more than 400 stunning artworks created by MYCIVA students, reflecting their immense creativity and hard work.

Also Read | BPSC Admit Card 2024: Bihar Public Service Commission Releasing Hall Ticket for 70th Preliminary Exam Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

"For me, my kids are my first love and I encourage them to push their boundaries, be creative and always dream big. It was truly an exceptional experience for everyone involved especially for my students who tirelessly worked for months to create these masterpieces. He applauded the efforts of his students and faculty, acknowledging their months of dedication in creating the masterpieces that captivated the audience.

The exhibition featured a wide range of artwork by students from grades 1 to 8, grades 9 to 12, and Design Foundation students preparing for prestigious design entrance exams. The artworks included hyper-realistic creations, paintings based on different mediums like acrylics, watercolors, sculptures, working models, projects based on design problems and a lot more, all displayed unique artistic perspectives.

Also Read | DAZN to Provide FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online, Strikes Massive Deal For Marquee Football Tournament.

Elaborating his experience Mitesh Pradhan said "Building this vision took thorough planning and team collaborations. This event did not happened overnight, but is a result of months of commitment and dedication of my students and MYCIVA faculty which took this event to the next level."

"Welcoming such a large and enthusiastic audience was truly special for all of us," expressed Mitesh Pradhan. "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone and would like to mention special thanks to the management of Spot 18 Mall who have contributed to the success of our exhibition. This is just the beginning of our commitment to nurturing and celebrating artistic talent of young artists."

About MYCIVA School of Art and Design

MYCIVA is Pune's biggest Art and Design School was established in 2005 by artist and educator Mitesh Pradhan. Driven by a passion for creating opportunities for aspiring artists and designers, MYCIVA offers Drawing & Painting courses as well as conducts Design Entrance Exam preparation for BFA, NID, NIFT, & UCEED programs. The school boasts over 18,000 alumni, many of whom have secured placements in prestigious painting and design universities globally. Presently, MYCIVA has 2 branches across Pune located in Pimple Saudagar and Dhanori and one branch is located in New Delhi's Pitampura.

MYCIVA proudly owns a team of highly qualified and experienced faculty who guide young creative students through their artistic journeys. The school's unique teaching methods, emphasizing innovation, practical learning, and industry exposure, are key contributors to the outstanding outcomes showcased in this successful exhibition. MYCIVA empowers its students to become accomplished artists, designers, and creative professionals.

Contact:

Mitesh Pradhan

Address: Mycolors Institute of Visual Arts, 217, Spot 18 Mall, Pimple Saudagar, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra 411027

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mycivaorg/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)