Patna, December 6: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit card for the 70th Combined Competitive Prelims Examination (CCE) today, December 6. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The 70th Prelims exam is scheduled to take place on December 13 in a single shift from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM across various exam centres in Bihar. This examination is a significant step in the recruitment process for filling 2027 vacancies in multiple state government departments. SSC CGL Result 2024 Out For Tier 1 At ssc.gov.in, Over 1.8 Lakh Candidates Qualify For Tier 2.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official website for any announcements. The BPSC 70th Prelims exam will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions based on general studies, with negative marking for incorrect answers. Candidates are required to arrive at their exam centres by 9:30 AM, with entry allowed only until 11:00 AM. Scroll down below to know the detailed steps on how to download your BPSC 70th Prelims Admit Card 2024. BPSC Admit Card 2024 Date: Hall Ticket for 70th Preliminary Test Exam of Bihar Public Service Commission Likely To Be Released Soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Steps to Download Admit Card

Steps to Download Admit Card

Locate the Admit Card Link: On the homepage, find and click on the link titled "BPSC 70th Prelims Admit Card 2024."

Enter Login Credentials: A new page will open asking for your login details. Enter your username and password.

Submit Details: After entering the required information, click on the "Submit" button.

Download Admit Card: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Review all the details carefully.

Take a Printout: Download and print a copy of your admit card for future reference.

To download the BPSC 70th Prelims Admit Card 2024, candidates need to visit the official website, where the admit card link will be made available. After logging in with their username and password, candidates can access and download their hall tickets. Candidates appearing for the BPSC 70th Prelims Exam are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned on the admit card once downloaded. Additionally, ensure that you carry a valid photo ID proof along with the admit card to the exam centre. For further updates or clarifications, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website regularly.

