Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9: Myntra has introduced Myntra Minis, its signature short-form video platform, as a part of the 18th edition of its marquee fashion festival, End of Reason Sale. The industry-first feature is inspired by the popular format of snackable videos (~ 1 min) typically created by social media platforms to highlight products across categories, new launches, and global trends that will enhance user engagement by seamlessly edutaining shoppers. The presence of short-form video content on social media has disrupted the way fashion, beauty and lifestyle content is consumed across the globe. Myntra Minis will bridge this gap while marrying engaging visuals and dynamic content, adding another intuitive way of immersive shopping on the platform. The feature has been rolled out to more than 70% of existing users and is available on the Home Page, Beauty Page, and Myntra Studio, with plans in the pipeline to add it to all category pages.

Led by a bevy of popular creators, each snackable video comes with an integrated product tray that customers can interact with and browse for a particular product that they can later purchase from the same page, without any further assistance. Almost every product category across Myntra is eligible for this feature, with segments like men and women's ethnic, men and women's western, beauty and personal care, and home decor being a few sought-after ones. With the emergence of Myntra Minis, customers can now have a detailed, cinematic, and all-around look at the presentation of items they are considering, and purchase them directly, making the overall shopping experience on the app much more seamless. Currently, 80% of the existing videos are under 1 minute in duration, with over 10% aimed to be within the 2 to 3-minute mark. The overall length and format of each video depends on the type and number of products highlighted.

On the launch of Myntra Minis, Arun Devanathan, Senior Director - Social Commerce, Myntra, said, "We are excited to launch Myntra Minis, an industry-first feature that combines the engagement of short-form content with the convenience of inspiration-led instant shopping. As we go deeper in building for our thriving base of young, trend-first shoppers, snackable videos that help them in their discovery of trends and brands felt like a fitting feature to introduce, especially as it gains popularity as a preferred content consumption medium. Myntra Minis is poised to revolutionize the way you delve into the world of fashion and beauty, enabling you to create exceptional, on-trend looks that reflect your individualistic sense of style."

In the near future, Myntra also aims for a majority of brands on the platform to use the feature to share engaging and entertaining content making their products more accessible to customers. As of now, 70+ brands are actively using the feature with the number increasing daily. The easy-to-use feature will allow brands to engage with consumers in innovative, creative and captivating ways to showcase products and scale of their selection. The short-video format is being adopted by brands as it helps them reach larger audiences highlighting their key messages within a couple of minutes. So far, more than 5000 videos have been uploaded, with 1000 of those being directly created by the brands themselves.

With the consumption of short-form content gaining immense popularity among millennials and Gen-Z in tier-2 and 3 towns, in addition to larger metropolitan areas, millions of users across the country will be able to use Myntra Minis to inspire their shopping journey while making it faster and smoother.

