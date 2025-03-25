New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): The Namami Gange Programme (NGP) of the central government presents a major business opportunity worth Rs 10,000 crore for companies in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) sector, according to a report by ICRA.

The report highlighted that government spending on water supply and sanitation (WSS) schemes, including NGP, has grown significantly over the past decade.

Also Read | Is Dunking Your Face in Ice Water the Secret to Glowing Skin or a Risky Skincare Trend? Here's What You Need To Know.

ICRA said "GoI's Namami Gange Programme offers untapped opportunity worth Rs. 100 billion for EPC players".

In the Union Budget for FY2026, the Ministry of Jal Shakti received an allocation of Rs 99,500 crore, reflecting an annual growth rate of 21 per cent over the last ten years.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Sedates Husband, Slits His Throat With Mother's Help Over Alleged Harassment and Infidelity in Chikkabanavara; Arrested.

The Namami Gange Programme was launched in June 2014 to clean and rejuvenate the Ganga River and its tributaries. Initially planned till March 2021, the programme had an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore. It is now in its second phase, extending until March 2026, with an increased budget of Rs 22,500 crore.

As of January 31, 2025, a total of 492 projects have been sanctioned under the NGP, with an estimated cost of Rs 40,120 crore. Out of these, 307 projects are fully operational. The report also notes that 206 sewage infrastructure projects have been sanctioned with a total investment of Rs 33,000 crore, and 127 of them have been successfully completed.

Despite the large fund allocation and numerous projects in the pipeline, the pace of project execution remains a key challenge. With the programme's current deadline set for March 2026, timely completion of pending projects is critical.

However, given the speed of work seen so far, ICRA predicts that the government may extend the deadline.

If the programme is extended beyond 2026, it would create more business opportunities for EPC companies over the next 2.5 to 3 years, the report stated. This extension would allow more companies to participate in infrastructure projects, particularly in sewage treatment and water management, under the Namami Gange initiative. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)