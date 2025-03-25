Bengaluru, March 25: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old woman allegedly murdered her 37-year-old husband with the help of her mother in Bengaluru. The crime, reportedly fueled by years of harassment and extramarital affairs, unfolded on the outskirts of the city. The duo laced his food with sedatives while he consumed beer inside his car in Bengaluru’s Chikkabanavara area on March 22. Once he was drowsy, they brutally attacked him, slitting his throat with a knife. The body was later discovered in an abandoned car, leading to the arrest of the woman and her mother.

According to an NDTV report, the victim, identified as Loknath Singh, was a real estate businessman who had married the accused, Yashasvini Singh, four months ago despite her family's opposition. Their relationship soon turned sour as Loknath allegedly harassed her and threatened her family. Investigators revealed that Yashasvini and her mother, Hema Bai, devised a plan to kill him after he repeatedly blackmailed them. On the day of the crime, they mixed sleeping pills into his food before luring him to a secluded area. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Infidelity Suspicion, Hangs Body to Stage Suicide; Arrested.

Once he became drowsy, they attacked him with a knife, leaving him fatally wounded. As per a Times of India report, Loknath had a history of coercion and manipulation, allegedly forcing Yashasvini into marriage by threatening her family. Following their marriage, he reportedly subjected her to physical and mental abuse, further worsening their strained relationship. The situation escalated when he allegedly demanded that Yashasvini convince her mother to have a physical relationship with him, a request that shocked and enraged them. Bengaluru Shocker: Constable Rapes 17-Year-Old Rape Survivor Complainant at Police Station, Arrested.

Unable to bear the harassment, the mother-daughter duo waited for the right opportunity to eliminate him. Their premeditated plan culminated in a brutal attack, leaving Loknath dead in a deserted area. The incident came to light when a passersby discovered Loknath’s body and alerted the police. Authorities quickly arrested both Yashasvini and Hema Bai, who confessed to the crime after a preliminary investigation.

