New Delhi [India], March 20: The National Association of Realtors, India (NAR-INDIA) proudly presents NARVIGATE 2025, the 17th edition of its prestigious annual real estate convention. This landmark event will take place in Delhi NCR, a region synonymous with opportunity and transformation, at the coordinates 28°/77°. With 800+ delegates expected to attend, this edition promises to be an unparalleled gathering of industry leaders, visionaries, and change-makers.

Highlights:

* Engage with Industry Leaders: A distinguished lineup of speakers, including top real estate professionals, policymakers, and thought leaders.

* Global Insights & Market Trends: In-depth discussions on the evolving real estate landscape, including policy changes, technology integration, and market trends.

* Exclusive Networking Opportunities: Interact with brokers, developers, landlords, investors, bankers, and key stakeholders in the real estate sector.

* Innovation Showcase: Presenting cutting-edge real estate solutions and technology innovations revolutionizing the industry.

NARVIGATE 2025 is set to be an extraordinary platform where real estate professionals, developers, investors, and policymakers converge to explore cutting-edge innovations and trends shaping the future of the industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in high-impact networking sessions, expert-led discussions, and strategic collaborations that redefine industry standards.

Sumanth Reddy, Chairman, NAR-INDIA, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "NARVIGATE 2025 is more than just a convention--it is a transformative experience that brings together the brightest minds in the industry. This year, we are focused on driving impactful conversations and fostering innovation that will shape the future of Indian real estate."

Tarun Bhatia, Vice Chairman, NAR-INDIA, added, "Our goal with NARVIGATE 2025 is to create an ecosystem where industry professionals can collaborate, gain insights, and drive meaningful change. This event serves as a catalyst for growth, learning, and new opportunities."

Amit Chopra, President, NAR-INDIA, remarked, "The real estate sector is evolving rapidly, and NARVIGATE 2025 will serve as a platform to navigate these changes effectively. We are bringing together an exceptional mix of speakers, panelists, and attendees to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in the industry."

Distinguished Attendees & Speakers

NARVIGATE 2025 will be graced by an esteemed lineup of industry leaders and influential figures including Chief Guest Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Minister of Power and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Guests of Honor Shri Sarbananda Sonowal- Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Tokhan Sahu- Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Shri Shripad Naik- Ministry Power and Renewable Energy. Leading the delegation from NAR-INDIA are Sumanth Reddy, Chairman, Tarun Bhatia, Vice Chairman, Amit Chopra, President, Chandresh Vithalani, President Elect and immediate past president Shivkumar CR. Their leadership and vision continue to shape the real estate landscape in India.

The event is meticulously organized by a dedicated committee comprising Abhishek Jain, Chairman, APP Delhi-NCR, Gaganpal Singh, Convention Chairman & President, APP Delhi-NCR, and Mitesh Poddar, Convention Co-Chairman & President Elect, APP Delhi-NCR. Their expertise ensures a seamless and impactful experience for all attendees.

Adding to the grandeur of the convention, an array of distinguished guests will be present, including Anand Kumar, Chairman, RERA Delhi, Aman Gupta, co founder and CMO of boat, Gaurav Kapoor, stand up comedian Chetan Bhagat, Author & Speaker, Ms. Divya Dutta, Actress, Ms. Manisha Natrajan, Senior Journalist, and Ms. Marion Weiler, VP, Stellar MLS & UCO. Ayres Dcunha, NAR Global Ambassador to India and Thailand, Dr Matthew Kallumadil, VP technology innovation and global markets at stellar MLS & UCO, Sam DeBord, CEO, RESO, Shayne Fairley, COO, stellar, MLS & UCO. Their insights and contributions will add depth to the discussions and interactions at NARVIGATE 2025.

Strategic Sponsorships

NARVIGATE 2025 is supported by leading industry players, including: The Palatial by Hero Homes as the gold Partner, Max Estates as live well Knowledge partner, Esperion and MVN Luxury Residences as silver partners, Ram Ratan Group as the lunch partner, NEOLIV as the funled joyful living partner, and other industry partners like Silverglades, Escala Reality, Kumar Corp, NAREDCO as association partner, RICS as knowledge partner, MAPSKO as hospitality partner and ACCESSLIFE as CSR partner.

