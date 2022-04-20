New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The 4th edition of IP Conclave and Intellectual Property Talent Search Examination (IPTSE) Awards -- the first-of-its-kind examination on intellectual property in India -- came to a successful close with the announcement and felicitation of the national winners of IPTSE 2021 Examination.

Organized and administered by IPTSE Academy with FICCI as the Award Partner and supported by stakeholders such as Ericsson as Industry Partner and Creative First as Knowledge Partner. Several educational institutes, Ministries, Government departments, and various dignitaries attended the awards including Hon'ble Justice Prathiba Maninder Singh as Chief Guest and Prof. (Dr.) Unnat Pandit, Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trademarks, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, as Guest of Honor.

Also Read | Delhi: 25-Year-Old Man Takes to Burglary to Fulfil Girlfriends Demands, Arrested.

Hon'ble Justice Prathiba Maninder Singh felicitated the winners of IPTSE 2021 with trophies, certificates and cash prizes at the award ceremony that brought together senior decision-makers of the government, industry stalwarts and academia to deliberate on creating a conducive intellectual property regime in India to not only protect innovators' rights but also create an ecosystem of fair and equitable royalties to enable continuous research and innovation.

Applicants are ranked based on categories -- School, University, Faculty and Working Professional. Toppers of the School category of the 2021 edition of IPTSE included Yuvraj Saran of St. Anne's Sr. Sec. School, Jodhpur (Rank 1); Ira Gupta of Mariampur Senior Secondary School, Kanpur (Rank 2); and Abhay Kumar Das of Kerala Samajam Model School, Jamshedpur (Rank 3). In the University category the top three rank holders are Ananya Joshi from Cummins College, Maharashtra (Rank 1); Abhishek Rudra of Christ University, Bangalore (Rank 2); and ZomanPranjal Nitin of KK Wagh College, Nashik (Rank 3). Dr. Rabindra Kumar Swaro of Jeypore Law College, Odisha and Harish VenkatramSaripella from HSBC, Hyderabad topped the Faculty and Working Professional categories respectively.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord N20 5G Launched in the US; Price, Features & Specifications.

IPTSE also felicitated senior government officials with mementoes for Impeccable Contribution to the field of IP. Recipients of the honour included Ateesh Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, on behalf of Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME); Dr. Ajay Garg, Senior Director on behalf of Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME); Jitendra Vijay, CEO, on behalf of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Startup-Hub; Dr. Sandeep Bansal, Scientist on behalf of INSPIRE-MANAK, Ministry of Science & Technology; Commodore Amit Rastogi, Chairman, NRDC for, IPFC, NRDC; GR Raghavender, Joint Secretary, Department of Law & Justice; Dr. Mohit Gambhir, Director, Innovation Cell, Ministry of Education; and Dr. Jatinder Kaur Arora on behalf of Punjab State Council for Science & Technology (PSCST).

The launch of a Copyright Handbook by Hon'ble Justice Prathiba Maninder Singh was another highlight of the occasion.

Lauding IPTSE Academy's efforts to further the vision of putting India on the global IP map Guest of Honour, Prof. (Dr.) Unnat Pandit, Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trademarks, Intellectual Property Office said, "Awareness of Intellectual property rights is necessary for the making of any successful economy, especially one that thrives on technology and innovation. It is imperative to the building of a robust ecosystem where inventions and inventors are rewarded for their efforts. Through IPTSE, government, industry and academia are collaborating in driving IP awareness and advocating an important national agenda of fueling innovation."

Narendra Sabharwal, Chair IP Committee, FICCI said, "Innovation, research and creativity, supported by Intellectual property, form the core of a knowledge-based economy. In this context, India's youth must increasingly appreciate the benefits of IPR in safeguarding their creations, the competitive edge that it provides, and its key role in nation-building. FICCI is happy to support the IPTSE Awards initiative, which is playing a front-end role in furthering this change at the formative stage of one's career."

Sourabh Sachdeva, Director, IPTSE (A Venture of IPETHICON - An Educational Academy), said, "We are thankful to the government, FICCI, and our industry partners including Ericsson, who have been instrumental in the successful completion of yet another edition of this national IP examination. The past year has been challenging for everyone and it is telling of the growing interest in a subject like IP that students, start-ups, young lawyers all came forward to participate in IPTSE 2021. The IPTSE Academy is committed to sustaining the momentum set by the examination and we will strive to build awareness around IPR and advocate its importance in building a tech-enabled future. We are positive that we will see more registrations for the 5th Edition of IPTSE - First of its kind IP Olympiad."

During the conclave, Monica Magnusson, Vice President - IPR, Ericsson, said, "IPTSE was launched with an aim to attract the brightest minds in India to know more about intellectual property, and as a partner in this journey it is heartening to see the level of interest in the subject. Over the past four years, it has been IPTSE's single-minded goal to raise awareness, increase competitiveness and make India a global leader in IP and innovation. I would like to thank all partners for their tremendous support in bringing to life an initiative that has been met with such enthusiasm by the youth."

Started in 2018, IPTSE is India's first comprehensive examination on intellectual property rights, aimed at driving awareness among young learners and undergraduate students about patents, design, trademark, copyrights, industrial design and trade secrets. Since inception, more than 13,000 young aspirants have taken the examination, and more than 250 volunteers have been working tirelessly to increase awareness about the course among students, researchers, academicians and innovators across India. IPTSE continues to be India's first and only IP examination committed to driving awareness on the need for adopting and implementing best IPR practices in the industry that will safeguard the interest of our young innovators and entrepreneurs and foster a culture of innovation and creativity throughout India.

IPTSE Academy has received continued support from government, industry and academic partners like AICTE, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY); Ministry of Science and Technology; Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs); Punjab State Council for Science & Technology; National Research Development Corporation (NRDC); INSPIRE; and scores of Indian educational institutions that have played integral roles in taking this examination to aspiring young students in every pocket of the country.

For more information on IPTSE, visit https://iptse.com/; and follow on Twitter at https://bit.ly/3gK9LkU

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)