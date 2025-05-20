Loksabha MP of Kurukshetra (Haryana) and the Chairman of Jindal Steel Naveen Jindal leads the Tiranga Yatra at Angul in Odisha.

New Delhi [India], May 20: The historic success of Operation Sindoor under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has filled the nation with pride. Yet, it has also left thousands of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's border areas facing a grave humanitarian crisis. In the wake of Pakistan's brutal attack, many innocent lives were lost, and villages were reduced to rubble.

In this time of adversity, Shri Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel and the Member of Parliament (Loksabha) from Kurukshetra, has taken a compassionate and resolute step to come forward to support the rehabilitation of affected families in the border regions.

As part of this initiative, Shri Jindal has announced a financial contribution towards relief and rehabilitation efforts. Significantly, over 20,000 employees of the Jindal Steel & Power have voluntarily pledged to donate one day's salary, transforming this act from an individual gesture into a unified national commitment.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Jindal said, "The citizens living along our borders are no less than soldiers. Their courage, resilience, and sacrifice inspire us all. Now, when they are in distress, it becomes our moral and national duty to stand with them. I urge every Indian and every institution to contribute to this noble cause."

It is noteworthy that following the heinous killing of innocent civilians in an April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor -- a decisive military strike on terror camps across the border. In response, Pakistan targeted Indian border villages with heavy shelling, leading to displacement and destruction.

This act of support by Jindal Steel is not unprecedented. The company has a legacy of stepping up in times of national crises -- from ensuring oxygen supply and free meals during the COVID-19 pandemic to contributing Rs25 crore to the PM CARES Fund, and offering timely aid during the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

Naveen Jindal's initiative reflects his deep-rooted sense of responsibility toward the nation and its people. It sends a powerful message of solidarity to our fellow citizens in the border regions: they are not alone in this hour of need.

The collective resolve of the Jindal Steel family is not only a concrete step toward rehabilitation, but also a reaffirmation of the spirit of national service -- a spirit that forms the foundation of a strong and united India.

