Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 13 (ANI/PNN): Navitas Solar, a leading module manufacturing company from Surat, has onboarded Vadodara-based MECpower Solutions Ltd., a provider of end-to-end solutions in the renewable energy segment, as its sole distributor for solar modules for the Gujarat region; it seeks to tap the huge potential the state offers in the solar power space and expand the market.

With exclusive distributor rights for two years, MECpower will distribute 100 MW of solar modules of Navitas Solar per year. The two partners aim to solarise more than 55,000 homes in the state through high-quality DCR & Non-DCR Poly and Mono PERC solar modules. The offering will be supported with digital & offline financing for consumers.

"We are pleased to appoint MECpower Solutions Ltd. as the exclusive distributor for our solar modules in Gujarat. MECpower has a solid track record of over 30+ years of industrial experience and is one of the market leaders in Gujarat in solar projects. Navitas Solar has ambitious growth plans for Gujarat and beyond and we are confident that the partnership is just the beginning of a long and fruitful association between MECpower and Navitas Solar," said Vineet Mittal, Director & Co-Founder, Navitas Solar.

Manoj Shah, Managing Director, MECpower Solutions, said, "The strategic collaboration of MECpower and Navitas Solar aims to ease the renewable journey for everyone and ensure complete solar solutions under one roof. This association not only enhances the confidence of our customers about the quality and durability of PV products but also amplifies the facilitation of financing and risk management of PV projects. Together, we will drive significant change and create a better future for the coming generations."

The partnership is poised to be a winner as Gujarat is the leading state in terms of rooftop solar installations in India with more than 1 GW installations already. Availability of solar products, strong demand for solar power, growing consumer awareness, timely disbursal of subsidies, and digitization of processes are some of the factors that have made Gujarat the leader in rooftop solar installations. The government of Gujarat also floated a tender last year to install 1 GW of rooftop solar power.

MECpower and Navitas Solar are also well-placed to serve commercial, industrial, and residential customers with Capex and Opex models. Since both groups believe in innovative solutions to unlock solar power procurement by industries, joint investments will also be launched for ESG solutions and solar parks. Navitas Solar and MECpower are confident of supplying more than 100 MW of solar panels in Gujarat. Navitas Solar & MECpower jointly focus on distributing solar products in the urban as well as interior parts of entire Gujarat. Also, the joint collaboration will offer innovative and attractive dealership opportunities at city, district, and taluka levels to promote local entrepreneurship in Gujarat.

Established in 2013 by Vineet Mittal, Sunay Shah, Ankit Singhania, Aditya Singhania, and Saurabh Aggarwal, Navitas Solar is one of India's leading solar module manufacturers. With a capacity of 500 MW per annum, it is ranked amongst the top 10 leading Indian solar manufacturers by JMK Research & Analytics. It specializes in the production of polycrystalline & Mono PERC solar modules ranging from 5 to 600 watts per panel.

Navitas Solar is among the few Indian solar module manufacturers having backward and forward integration. The organization employs over 300 people across diverse domains. Navitas Solar has served over 700+ customers nationwide, including government, semi-government, and commercial enterprises.

MECpower Solutions Ltd. comes with 30+ years of industrial experience and is one of the top three market leaders in Gujarat. MECpower has solarized 10,000+ projects/homes/premises until now. With their vast network and experienced team, they have completed 35+MW residential rooftop projects, making them among the largest residential rooftop EPC companies in India. MECpower has gained a prestigious name in the industry due to its one-stop solution for quality products including PV modules, inverters, structures, and batteries. From concept to commissioning, they cover all corners of solar solutions for effective execution. According to JMK Research & Analytics, it holds the title of the 7th largest solar rooftop EPC company in India.

For more information, visit: https://navitassolar.in/

