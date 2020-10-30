New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pratishtha Rawat is a budding fitness and wellness coach who hails from The Big Apple and recently moved to the Indian capital.

Leveraging the principles of self-healing, she mitigated hypothyroidism and eventually surmounted it by reorienting her lifestyle.

For the past few years, she has been working with and helping others in their transformation journeys. Nurturing this love for spreading knowledge in her communities, Pratishtha started a lifestyle blog titled 'Glow Glossary'. With this endeavour, she aspires to empower one and all with tips about health, wellness, and skincare.

"My credo guides me to help my communities identify the several, far-reaching benefits of sustainable eating and living," said Pratishtha.

She earnestly believes that individuals can benefit from flexible, personalised wellness programs. She endeavours to cut a wide swathe in the sphere of health and wellness in India.

Moreover, she hopes to create unique bootcamps that welcomes everyone, regardless of their fitness levels. Her portfolio of products, which will soon be available, will include essential, organic protein and fibre supplements.

Pratishtha is also a certified IIN Health Coach from Institute for Integrative Nutrition, New York City. "I feel that there is an urgent need to combat the problem of misinformation in the sphere of health and wellness; people simply don't have sufficient access to accurate information," said Pratishtha.

We must heed our relationship with nature. We must produce and consume in a sustainable manner. We must act now, because it's certainty in our best interest!

