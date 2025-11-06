PRNewswire

New York [US], November 6: Netcore Cloud, a global leader in intelligent customer engagement and personalization, today announced the launch of its latest innovation, Enrichment for Agentic Commerce, a first-of-its-kind platform that enables retailers to make their product catalogues AI-discoverable across emerging agentic shopping channels like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Alexa.

* The new AI-powered platform structures and enriches product catalogues, enabling discovery by ChatGPT, Gemini, and other emerging shopping agents

As 'Agentic Commerce' emerges as the next frontier led by OpenAI's Instant Checkout and Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), Netcore's enrichment platform builds the critical metadata layer that allows products to be understood, indexed, and recommended by AI agents.

"If search was about SEO, agentic commerce is about data quality," said Rajesh Jain, Founder and Group MD, Netcore Cloud. "Retailers today are invisible to AI unless their data is structured, semantic, and ACP-ready. With Enrichment for Agentic Commerce, we're helping brands build that foundation, ensuring their products stay visible and relevant in the AI-first era of discovery."

Most retailers struggle with incomplete, messy, or unstructured product data. Less than 20% of retailers today have metadata rich enough for AI discovery. This leads to poor ranking in agentic search, mismatched recommendations, and missed conversions across AI-driven channels.

Netcore's Enrichment platform automatically analyses, normalises, and enriches product catalogues using AI-based enrichment (LLMs + product taxonomies) to:

* Add semantic attributes like colour, material, use-case, and eco-labels* Generate SEO and AI-friendly titles and descriptions

* Validate compliance with schema.org and ACP standards

* Output enriched JSON or feed-ready data optimised for AI assistants"Smart discovery starts with smarter data," said Nishant Jain, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcore Cloud. "You can't build a smart agent on messy data. This enrichment layer ensures brands stay visible, discoverable, and ready for AI-native commerce both for humans and AI agents."

By transforming product data into a structured, intelligent foundation, the platform ensures brands remain discoverable across traditional search and AI-driven shopping assistants. Early adopters of this enrichment layer will gain a competitive edge as agentic commerce reshapes the future of digital retail.

