Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI/SRV): Network People Services Technologies Limited is Certified™ with Great Place To Work® in India (from March 2023 to March 2024)! It is the reflection of the organization's pulse, the impact of the people and the strength of the processes that govern the smooth functioning and thus makes it a Great Place.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. The employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

"We wanted feedback from our teams to understand their wellbeing, assess our processes, ease of working and their comfort with the culture. While we are elated with the certification, it is the insights, feedback and call to action, we are extremely intrigued with. The report has shown us the gaps, gave voice to the otherwise quiet team members - who shared with us ideas and gave us feedback to make our organization better. We are extremely happy, that the team could share with us their thoughts, vision and help us build an organization that cares" Prashant Rao - Chief of Business Operations, NPST.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models being for all leaders.

Network People Services Technologies Limited is in the business of providing Digital Payments solutions to banks, financial institutions, and Merchants. NPST is an authorized Merchant Payment Service Provider, approved by NPCI, acquiring merchants, and providing payment applications to users across various segments. They also serve as Fintech partners to banks and financial institutes operating as Technology Service Providers (TSP), providing a certified digital payment solution including Mobile Banking, IMPS, Bhim UPI, and Wallet platform. For more information, visit our website at http://bit.ly/3zznNOI, follows us on https://bit.ly/40LJl6g.

