Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: In a significant milestone for Ayurvedic medicine, Amrith Noni has successfully completed human clinical trials for its flagship product, Amrith Noni Artho Plus. Conducted in collaboration with Nalanda Clinserve under the stringent guidelines of CTRI-Reg India, the trial underscores the brand's commitment to providing high-quality, effective solutions to its customers.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Dr. A.K. Srinivasamurthy, Managing Director of ValYou Products Ltd., emphasized the pressing need for innovative treatments for arthritis, a condition affecting over 210 million people in India--15% of the population. Arthritis, which includes more than 100 types such as Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Gout, is more prevalent than cancer, AIDS, and diabetes. He noted, "Stress and unhealthy lifestyle changes have made arthritis a problem for the younger population as well. While there is no complete cure, we must focus on safer and more effective management strategies."

For the past 15 years, Amrith Noni has been a trusted name in Ayurvedic medicine. The latest clinical trial, a double-blind and randomized study, validated the efficacy of Amrith Noni Artho Plus in managing conditions like osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and gout.

Unique Formulation with Proven Results

Smt. Mangalambike, Managing Director of OmShree Marketing Solutions Pvt. Ltd., highlighted the advanced research and development behind the product. She stated, "Amrith Noni Artho Plus, developed in collaboration with experienced Ayurvedic doctors and scientists, has emerged as India's best-selling product for joint pain management. Over 30 lakh satisfied customers have found relief from knee pain, back pain, and hip pain with its unique and effective formula."

The brand's dedication to rigorous scientific research has previously yielded success. Earlier, it conducted a clinical trial for Amrith Noni D Plus and completed cell line studies on cancer cells with its product Canci-Care.

Clinical Trial Highlights

Dr. K. Venkateshwaralu, Head of Clinical Research at Nalanda Clinserve, elaborated on the Varanasi-based human clinical trial. The study, involving 40 patients for each condition--Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Gout--was conducted over six months. Patients were divided into active and placebo groups and assessed at two-month intervals.

Key findings include:

1. Osteoarthritis: Significant improvements in pain, mobility, blood calcium, magnesium levels, and bone mineral density compared to the placebo group.

2. Rheumatoid Arthritis: Marked reduction in C-reactive protein (CRP), rheumatoid factor (RA factor), and ESR, with improvements in serum immunoglobulin levels and antinuclear antibody (ANA) levels.

3. Gout: Patients experienced reduced pain and inflammation, improved quality of life, and well-functioning kidneys and liver without side effects.

Speaking at the press conference, Omsree Marketing Solutions Pvt Ltd CEO Narayan & Ayurvedic experts Dr. Sandeep Benakal commended the breakthrough research.

Amrith Noni continues to set benchmarks in Ayurvedic healthcare by combining traditional wisdom with modern scientific validation.

