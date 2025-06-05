VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: The highly anticipated NIF Global Andheri, Bandra & Thane presented The Graduate Show 2025, in association with VChic Academy, unfolded in spectacular fashion on June 1, 2025, at the iconic Pioneer Hall in Bandra. This prestigious event celebrated the culmination of hard work and creativity from the graduating cohort of fashion students, who unveiled their exquisite collections before a distinguished audience of fashion industry luminaries, celebrities, influencers, faculty members, and proud family and friends.

The runway transformed into a vibrant tapestry of innovation and artistry, as students of NIF Global Andheri presented original, handcrafted garments that encapsulated their individual design philosophies and the rigorous training they have undergone. The collections showcased a diverse array of themes, materials, and creative concepts, reflecting the depth of talent and knowledge cultivated at the institute.

In preparation for the showcase, students participated in a rigorous jury evaluation on May 28th at the NIF Global Andheri Platinum Centre, where they presented their collections to an elite panel of esteemed judges, including renowned designer Vikram Fadnnis, celebrity designer Rajat Tangri, and acclaimed fashion photographer Rahul Sharma. This invaluable feedback provided students with crucial insights to refine their work and prepare for their professional journeys.

The evening was further elevated by the presence of celebrated actress Tina Ahuja, who graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. Ahuja recognized the top-performing students with certificates of achievement and lauded the exceptional quality of work exhibited by the emerging designers.

In his address, Vivek Gautam, Director of NIF Global Andheri, emphasized the significance of the event, stating, "This graduate show is not merely a celebration of creativity; it serves as a vital launchpad for our students. Today, they embark on their journey as professional designers, and this platform marks their first significant leap into the fashion industry."

The event concluded on an exhilarating note, with attendees applauding the professionalism, creativity, and meticulous execution displayed by the graduating class. Supported by VChic Image Consultancy, the show stood as a testament to the potential and promise of the next generation of fashion leaders, poised to make their mark in the ever-evolving landscape of the fashion industry.

About NIF Global Andheri:

NIF Global Andheri, with campuses located in Andheri, Bandra, and Thane, is a premier institution renowned for its globally recognized design education. With a cutting-edge curriculum, expert faculty, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, NIF Global Andheri equips students with the skills and confidence needed to lead the future of fashion and design.

