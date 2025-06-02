SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 2: Niral Networks, an emerging force in India's telecommunications sector, has been honoured with the prestigious Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Telecom Excellence Award 2024. The award was presented by Hon'ble Union Minister Sh. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Communications, Government of India during the IMC 2025 theme unveiling event held in New Delhi on 26th May 2025.

This distinguished recognition places Niral Networks among India's most innovative telecom organizations, acknowledging the company's significant contributions to the nation's digital transformation journey. The award ceremony coincided with the unveiling of IMC 2025's theme "Innovate to Transform" which aligns perfectly with Niral Networks' mission to revolutionize India's telecommunications landscape.

Driving Digital Innovation Forward

The Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Telecom Excellence Award recognizes organizations that have demonstrated exceptional innovation and excellence in the telecommunications sector. Niral Networks' selection from India's vast telecom ecosystem underscores the company's commitment to pushing technological boundaries and developing solutions that connect communities across the nation.

"This recognition validates our relentless pursuit of telecom innovation and our role in shaping India's digital future," said Abhijit Chaudhary, Founder & CEO of Niral Networks, while receiving the award in New Delhi. "The award represents not just our achievements, but the collective efforts of every team member who has contributed to making Niral Networks synonymous with telecom excellence. This moment belongs to every engineer who coded through the night, every visionary who believed in impossible ideas, and every team member who has been part of our incredible journey."

Building Tomorrow's Connected India

The company's approach to innovation extends beyond mere technological advancement. Niral Networks focuses on creating solutions that transform lives, strengthen communities, and contribute to building a digitally empowered India. This philosophy has positioned the organization as a key player in the country's ongoing digital revolution.

The award ceremony highlighted the critical role that innovative telecom companies play in India's technological advancement. As the nation continues to embrace digital transformation, organizations like Niral Networks are at the forefront of developing the infrastructure and solutions necessary to support this growth.

Recognition of Team Excellence

In accepting the award, Niral Networks emphasized that this achievement belongs to its entire ecosystem of engineers, visionaries, and team members who have worked tirelessly to push the boundaries of telecom innovation. The company acknowledged the dedication of its workforce, whose commitment to excellence has been instrumental in achieving this recognition.

The organization also expressed gratitude to its partners and stakeholders who have supported its journey toward becoming a leader in telecom innovation.

About the IMC 2025 Event

The IMC 2025 theme unveiling event brought together leading figures from India's telecommunications and technology sectors. The event's theme, "Innovate to Transform" reflects the industry's commitment to leveraging innovation for meaningful transformation across various sectors of the economy.

About Niral Networks

Niral Networks is an emerging leader in telecommunications, committed to driving digital innovation across India and globally. The company specializes in developing cutting-edge telecom solutions that connect communities and support the nation's digital transformation initiatives. Through its focus on innovation and excellence, Niral Networks continues to play a pivotal role in shaping India's telecommunications landscape.

For further information, visit: https://niralnetworks.com/

Media Contact: Tanmay Batabyal(Head of Marketing) at Niral Networks

Email: tanmay@niralnetworks.com

