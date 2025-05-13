Prose Integrated

New Delhi [India], May 13: Eager faces, proud families, and a bright career awaiting them; NMIMS Pravin Dalal School added another page to their legacy of nurturing leaders. Hosting a graduation ceremony PDSE congratulated the students of the MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business), MBA (Entrepreneurship), BBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business) and BBA (Management & Marketing) program. The prestigious ceremonies were organised at the Mukesh Patel Auditorium on the NMIMS campus.

The ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Mr. Nitin Gupta, a distinguished business leader and Honourable Founder and CEO of Uni, and Mr. Pranav Duggal, Partner & Executive Director of Global Capability Centres BU, IBM. Our mentor Dr. Jayant Gandhi, Hon. Secretary, SVKM; Mr. Bharat Sanghvi, Chairman, AIC NMIMS Incubation Centre, Dr. Abhishek Ranjan, Pro-Vice Chancellor, NMIMS, Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, Pro-Vice Chancellor, NMIMS and Prof. Seema Mahajan, Director PDSE&FBMM, joined this occasion to take pride in their future industry leaders.

Taking blessings of goddess Saraswati herself, after a grand welcome with a police band, the event commenced with cheers. It would not have been a start without the felicitation of the Chief Guests by Dr. Ranjan himself. Such great real-world talents honouring the students of PDSE was in itself a testimonial of NMIMS's industry-led approach.

Prof. Seema Mahajan motivated the students to be successful entrepreneurs and add to their family legacies while they step in the industry. Post this, Dr. Ranjan, began the PDSE Convocation 2025 ceremony patting the backs of all the students who have been eagerly waiting for this big moment. The venue was brimming with fervor and enthusiasm, symbolising new and happy tidings for the graduating students, as the parents saw their child touch the sky-high and the pride was in the air.

Testifying for the grand success of these young minds, Prof. Seema Mahajan, Director of PDSE&FBMM, said, "At the heart of our journey lies a simple truth -- knowledge grows not just by thinking, but by doing. Through immersive experiences, sector-focused learning, dynamic faculty-led programs, and visionary mentorship, our students have not only learned -- they've led. They graduate today not just with degrees, but with direction. They are the future founders, reformers, and leaders -- ready to shape the narrative of India's entrepreneurial and economic journey. "

As the Convocation drew to a close, one thing was clear the future of Indian business is in safe and capable hands who would make responsible entrepreneurs and shine brighter than their mentors someday. The mission of the Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management has always been to support and empower family-owned businesses, helping them thrive alongside professional organisations. With over a decade of experience in family business and entrepreneurship management, the school is well-equipped to understand and address the evolving needs of Indian family-run businesses as they grow.

About Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management

Established in 1999, the Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship and Family Business Management (PDSE&FBM) is a leader in family business and entrepreneurship education. Renowned for its innovative methodologies, the school facilitates socially responsible entrepreneurship with a global perspective, focusing on sustaining and scaling businesses. With a substantial market presence and a reputation for excellence, PDSE&FBM is consistently ranked among the top three institutions in its sector. It boasts a robust alumni network of over 2,000 family businesses and entrepreneurs and a high client retention rate of 71%. The school's deep market understanding and commitment to integrating into the family business landscape ensure tailored, effective support for family-run enterprises.

Website- https://family-business.nmims.edu/

LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/14560851/admin/

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/NMIMS.Engineering/?ref=bookmarks

