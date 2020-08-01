New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): India's largest power utility NTPC Ltd said on Saturday that its Executive Director Chandan Kumar Mondol has taken charge as Director Commercial with immediate effect.

His term is till the date of his superannuation or until further orders, it said in a statement.

Mondol joined NTPC as Executive Trainee in 1984 and held several key leadership positions across multiple business units. He has vast experience and comprehensive knowledge of the power sector and has worked in both power plant and corporate functions.

As a strategic planner, Mondol led several initiatives at NTPC. He has worked towards developing commercial and marketing strategies, execution of domestic and international power purchase agreements, formulation of tariff regulations with Central Electricity Regulatory Commission participation in ultra mega power plant (UMPP) bidding. (ANI)

