This millennial girl is a delight to reckon with! While her resume is diverse, versatile and remarkable, to say the least, it also headlines her versatility. Mrunal is all about experimenting with platforms with films like Love Sonia, Super 30, Batla House, web-series of Baahubali: Before the Beginning, television show Kumkum Bhagya to her credit. With her lithe frame, generous smile and short hairstyle perfectly in sync with a carefully curated fashion arsenal, Mrunal believes in enlisting varied styling sensibilities for her impeccable appearances throughout the year. A style for every mood, she never shies from pulling off bold silhouettes, plunging necklines, subtle or bold hues, traditional and contemporary vibes. She hones the styles with a befitting and equally enchanting beauty and hair game. Mrunal turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule comprising some of her recent style moments.

The Marathi girl from Nagpur with her modest television innings transitioned to the silver screen and clinched international fame. Here's a closer look at some of her style moments.

A pastel blue saree with a complimenting blouse was teamed with textured hair, delicate earrings and subtle makeup.

A Gemy Maalouf two-toned gown featuring floral and black sash detailing was teamed with stilettos, sleek short hair and nude glam.

A satin pink thigh-baring Nicolas Jebran gown with a choker neck and one shoulder power shoulder detailing was teamed with a wavy hairdo and subtle makeup.

A Shantanu and Nikhil black and silver grey bodice featuring gown was teamed with textured waves and glossy glam.

A satin pantsuit with a keyhole neckline was teamed with textured hair, statement earrings and subtle makeup.

A black and pink saree with peacock motifs was teamed with a V-neck black blouse, pulled back hair, defined eyes, nude pink lips and a traditional pearl choker.

A midnight blue Safiyaa ensemble was teamed with textured waves, delicate earrings and a bold glam.

Mrunal Thakur keeps the vibe going with a signature spunk and on-screen earnestness. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

