Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31 (ANI/PNN): NTT DATA Business Solutions today announced that it has received a SAP® Asia Pacific Japan Partner Excellence Award 2023 for SAP Concur® solutions. Awards were presented by SAP to the top-performing partners in the Asian Pacific Japan (APJ) region that have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients - in partnership with SAP - help customers adopt innovation, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably, and run more simply with SAP solutions.

Selected from SAP's large and diverse partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards are based on internal SAP sales data. A committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determine winning partners in each category according to criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards are presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas.

NTT DATA Business Solutions Executive VP & Head APAC region, Sanjeev Deshpande said, "We are honored to be recognized by SAP with this award, and we are proud to be a valued partner in the APJ region. We look forward to continuing to work with SAP to help businesses transform their business operations, drive innovation and success for customers".

NTT DATA Business Solutions has demonstrated expertise and commitment in delivering high-quality SAP Concur solutions to businesses in the APJ region. The company has played a key role in driving the adoption of SAP Concur solutions in the APJ region and has helped many organizations streamline their travel and expense management processes.

"SAP partners play an integral role in customers' transformation," said Utkarsh Maheshwari, Chief Partner Officer, SAP Asia Pacific Japan. "Today, every stage of the customer journey can be influenced, executed, or led by a partner. With the SAP Partner Excellence Awards, not only are we recognizing the commitment, competency, and unique IP of our partners across the region, but we are also celebrating the innovation and customer success that we jointly delivered across geographies and industries. Congratulations NTT DATA Business Solutions for winning the award."

NTT DATA Business Solutions received its award during the SAP Customer Success Kick-Off 2023, a gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees, and partners. This is SAP's largest yearly sales meeting, focused on exchanging information on SAP's strategy, sales methodology, growth opportunities, and product innovations, as well as ways to drive success during the year.

NTT DATA Business Solutions drives innovation - from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies - and for their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients' business opportunities with the latest technologies - individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 13,000 people in 30 countries.

NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

