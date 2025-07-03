NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 3: In a decisive step toward digital self-reliance, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies has announced the launch of NxtQuantum OS, India's first home-grown mobile operating system built for complete data integrity. Engineered from the ground up in India, this new platform is designed to deliver transparency, compatibility, data security, and performance, but without compromising control, privacy, and intelligence.

Also Read | Microsoft Layoffs: Satya Nadella-Run Firm Lays Off Around 9,000 Employees, Hits Xbox Division To Close The Initiative Game Studio Following Perfect Dark Cancellation.

NxtQuantum OS gives Indians full control over its smartphones and where user data is stored. It's built for the future, with AI at its core, and is designed to serve everyone, from everyday users to schools, government offices, and the public sector.

At the core of NxtQuantum OS is a clear and uncompromising idea: users should know where their data is, who can access it, and why. The system is built on Google Cloud's zero-trust security model and uses a consent-first approach to data access and storage. All personal data--such as preferences, usage history, and backups--is stored securely within India on MeitY-empanelled Google Cloud regions. There is no third-party access, no unauthorised tracking, and no foreign data routing. NxtQuantum OS delivers the speed and intelligence users expect, without compromising privacy or transparency.

Also Read | Did Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Just Drop a Secret Vacation Hint? Fans Spot Clues After Rumoured Couple Posts Photos From Same Exotic Location (See Posts).

"We've moved beyond treating privacy as a feature toggle," said Madhav Sheth, Founder & CEO of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. "NxtQuantum OS was designed from first principles--your phone should work for you, not against you. What you do on your device stays with you. Not even we can access it. That's the level of trust and control this ecosystem will establish. And with Google Cloud's secure and scalable infrastructure we're proving that world-class privacy and national data governance can go hand in hand."

NxtQuantum OS is built in India, governed in India, and continuously updated via an India-based product stack. With system-level telemetry controls, a custom user interface, locally trained AI engines, and regulatory compliance embedded by design, NxtQuantum OS reclaims the mobile layer for Indian users, public institutions, and developers. It puts India back in charge of its digital backbone--securely, transparently, and on its own terms.

SashiKumar Sreedharan, Managing Director, Google Cloud India, added, "Our collaboration with NxtQuantum reflects our commitment to enabling our customers to leverage digital infrastructure at scale, where user trust and cloud security come together to power next-generation experiences for Indians across the country."

"This isn't just a product launch--it's a statement of intent," added Sheth. With NxtQuantum OS, we are building our digital foundation, which is designed in India, governed in India, and aligned with our values of trust, transparency, and technological excellence. We're here to lead with clarity, confidence, and accountability."

NxtQuantum OS has been architected for nation-scale readiness. Its infrastructure supports the specific needs of enterprises seeking regulated mobile environments, state governments enabling digital inclusion, and sectors like defence, public services, and education that demand the highest-grade control over data and systems. With a dedicated India Design Centre now operational, NxtQuantum controls the entire software-hardware lifecycle, including OTA updates, security patches, and feature rollouts--all managed securely within Indian borders.

The first wave of AI+ smartphones running NxtQuantum OS will launch on Flipkart on 8th July at 12:30 PM IST

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep tech Indian software company building secure, independent digital platforms for the mobile-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company is driven by a mission to give users and nations greater control over how digital systems are designed, governed, and trusted. At the core of its work is NxtQuantum OS--India's first home-grown mobile operating system -- architected for complete transparency, zero-trust security, and full compliance with Indian data laws. All user data is stored within India on MeitY-empanelled Google Cloud regions.

NxtQuantum OS is auditable, policy-aligned, and governed by Indian law by default. With full-stack control from OS to cloud, the company enables enterprises, governments, and citizens to operate on platforms that are private by design and accountable by structure. Headquartered in India and built for global relevance, NxtQuantum is leading a new era of regulation-ready, trust-first mobile platforms that advance national digital ambitions, without compromising on user experience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)