New Delhi [India], January 8: Attention, skincare lovers! Obagi Medical, a globally renowned brand in medical-grade skincare solutions, is proud to announce its exclusive launch in India with Nykaa, the country's leading beauty and lifestyle destination. Founded in the United States, Obagi Medical is celebrated for its innovative and clinically proven products that address a range of skin concerns, including aging, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone. This milestone not only reinforces Nykaa's commitment to democratizing beauty by bringing the finest global brands to discerning Indian consumers but also highlights its pivotal role as a pioneer in introducing dermatological skincare solutions to Indian shores.

At the heart of Obagi Medical's philosophy is the belief that healthy, radiant skin empowers individuals to face the world with confidence. This guiding principle drives the brand's mission to make advanced skincare accessible to everyone, everywhere. From pioneering vitamin C serums to breakthrough sunscreen technology, Obagi Medical continues to lead the industry with products that deliver visible and long-lasting results.

Obagi Medical Daily Hydro-Drops Serum: This innovative, weightless serum is powered by our revolutionary Isoplentix® Technology, delivering a concentrated boost of hydration and antioxidants to leave your skin refreshed and radiant. Enriched with Niacinamide, Abyssinian Oil, and Hibiscus Oil in their purest forms, it helps soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, making it a perfect addition to your daily skincare routine. Available on Nykaa for INR 11,500.

Obagi Medical Retinol 1.0 Cream: Retinol 1.0 is a highly effective slow-release entrapped Retinol that potently, yet gently promotes skin turnover to help even skin tone and minimize signs of skin aging such as fine lines and wrinkles. It effectively resurfaces the skin, visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and promotes younger-looking skin, all while minimizing irritation. Available on Nykaa for INR 8,500.

Obagi Medical Professional-C Serum: Infused with high-potency Vitamin C, this serum is expertly crafted to reduce signs of aging, enhance skin texture, and revive dull skin for a radiant, youthful glow. Featuring L-ascorbic Acid, the purest form of Vitamin C, it helps neutralize free radicals, diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and visibly brighten skin tone. Available on Nykaa for INR 15,500.

On the exclusive launch of Obagi Medical on Nykaa, said Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty, "At Nykaa, we are constantly in search of bringing the highest quality and efficacious skincare brands to our consumers. With the medical-grade skincare solutions and over three decades of expertise, Obagi Medical is a brand we have been keen to partner with for years. Finally, we are thrilled to announce the beginning of this wonderful partnership and are confident that our consumers will benefit for years to come."

Chris Driver, President, South Asia Pacific, Waldencast, said, "India is a dynamic market with increasing awareness of dermatological skincare. As the leading Physician Dispensed Skincare brand in the US; Obagi Medical is thrilled to bring 35 years of expertise to India through our partnership with Nykaa. Together, we aim to revolutionize skincare by offering medical-grade solutions tailored to diverse skin needs, empowering consumers with transformative results."

Obagi Medical products will be available exclusively online on Nykaa's platform, as well as select Nykaa stores starting today! Discover the transformative power of dermatological skincare and redefine your skincare journey with Obagi Medical here.

