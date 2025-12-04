VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: This World Disability Day, Oberoi Mall turned its atrium into a space filled with awe, warmth and community spirit as it partnered with the Mouth & Foot Painting Artists (MFPA) for a live art showcase that moved customers and visitors alike.

The mall hosted a vibrant art showcase featuring extraordinary artworks and products handcrafted by MFPA artists. The highlight of the evening was an extraordinary live painting session by MFPA artist Nadeem Riyasat Ali Shaikh, who created a stunning artwork using only his feet. As Nadeem brought colours to life on canvas, visitors gathered around, some pausing mid-shopping, some bringing their children forward to watch, but each one captivated by his remarkable talent and quiet determination.

Born without hands, Nadeem discovered his passion for drawing in school and has been painting using his feet ever since. He has been a part of MFPA since 2008 and continues to inspire many with portraits and sketches of personalities who motivate him.

Ms. Tanu Prasad, CEO - Malls, Oberoi Realty, shares, "We are honoured to support and celebrate art and creativity at Oberoi Mall today on the occasion of World Disability Day. Today's showcase was a reminder of how powerful creative expression can be when people are given the space to be themselves. We remain committed to fostering an environment that is warm, inclusive, and welcoming to every member of the community."

Oberoi Mall continues to enhance its commitment to accessibility with features such as ramp access at all entry points, complimentary wheelchairs, designated parking, separate accessible washrooms etc. for those who need them. The mall strives to be a place where people of all abilities can enjoy meaningful experiences, whether they're shopping, dining or taking part in community events.

The World Disability Day celebration served as a beautiful reminder that when communities come together to appreciate talent, share stories and cheer for each other, inclusivity thrives.

About Oberoi Mall:

Nestled strategically in Goregaon (East) along the bustling Western Express Highway, Oberoi Mall offers an expansive 5.52 lakh square feet of premier retail space. Developed by Oberoi Realty Ltd., the mall is a testament to a 'customer-first' philosophy, making it a beloved destination for both shoppers and retailers.

Oberoi Mall stands as a trailblazer, being the first in India to receive the prestigious LEED v4.1 O+M: Existing Buildings Platinum certification by USGBC, showcasing its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability. The mall is deeply rooted in community engagement, actively participating in initiatives for senior citizens, children, and women.

With over seventeen years of excellence, Oberoi Mall has consistently catered to the tastes of discerning and quality-conscious patrons. The mall boasts a diverse brand portfolio, featuring both global and national names across fashion, beauty, F&B, and entertainment. Always evolving, Oberoi Mall houses over 138 brands, both global and domestic, enhancing its offerings for the next generation of customers.

Elevating the shopping experience, Oberoi Mall introduces unique, immersive events through specially curated Intellectual Properties (IPs), providing unparalleled retail experiences. The mall also offers a range of services tailored for senior citizens and individuals with special needs, including reading glasses, electric wheelchairs, designated parking, accessible washrooms, baby care rooms, EV charging stations, and more.

Discover more about Oberoi Mall at Oberoi Mall

