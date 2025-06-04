HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], June 4: In a landmark moment for the Occams ecosystem, Occams Advisory, a global consulting firm specializing in corporate finance, tax, audit, and AI-led transformation, hosted the AI-Finance Roundtable in conjunction with the formal inauguration of its new office at Espire Campus, New Delhi.

The full-day event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and finance professionals to explore how artificial intelligence is transforming global finance, while celebrating Occams Advisory's strategic expansion in India.

A Day of Dialogue, Innovation & Growth

The day commenced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and office tour, officially marking the opening of Occams Advisory's New Delhi location. This expansion underscores the firm's long-term commitment to serving clients more closely in India's fast-evolving financial and regulatory landscape.

Following the formal inauguration, guests engaged in networking, a team recognition

ceremony, and interactive merchandise sessions, setting the stage for the key segment of the day--the AI-Finance Roundtable.

Roundtable Highlights

The roundtable began with opening remarks by Anupam Satyasheel, Founder & CEO of Occams Advisory, who emphasized India's pivotal role in shaping the global future of finance and technology. His address set the tone for a forward-looking dialogue on innovation,

regulation, and AI integration in financial systems.

The keynote address was delivered by Shri Kapil Malhotra, Trade Commissioner for Ontario, High Commission of Canada. Titled "From Innovation to Expansion: Investing in AI Opportunities in Ontario," his talk highlighted the growing cross-border potential for AI-

driven innovation, particularly between India and Canada. He stressed the importance of international collaboration in scaling transformative technologies.

The first panel discussion, "Reverse Flip into India - Strategic, Legal & Tax Perspectives on Internalization," focused on emerging trends such as the increasing interest in India-based IPOs, the strategic value of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, and challenges presented by outbound corporate structures. Speaking during the session, Rajat Garg of Occams Advisory remarked, "Outbound structures often create friction with capital flow, board control, and tax leakage -- hence, reversal is both strategic and corrective." His

insights anchored the conversation around why many companies are now considering a return to Indian domiciles.

Other notable panelists included Karan Sahi from KPMG, Upendra Upadhyay from Crowd Sourcing Analytics, and Manangad S. Lamba from Nangia Andersen India, who brought

diverse perspectives to the discussion on financial structuring and compliance in a globalized environment.

In the second segment, "Assurance, Risk & Compliance Automation," panelists explored how AI technologies--such as continuous audit engines, anomaly detection models, and

intelligent workflows--are revolutionizing financial assurance. The discussion underscored how these tools not only improve accuracy and governance but also streamline compliance across jurisdictions, helping organizations meet standards like GAAP, IFRS, and local

regulations more efficiently.

Nitin Aggarwal, CEO-India at Occams Advisory, delivered the Welcome Note and Vote of Thanks. He reiterated the firm's vision of building an agile, AI-enabled, and globally

compliant financial future of professional services. He also shared Occams Advisory's

ambition of becoming one of the top 30 financial professional services firms globally by 2030 and introduced the firm's upcoming Bitcoin Treasury Services, designed to help corporates strategically manage digital assets as part of their financial portfolios.

About Occams Advisory

Occams Advisory is a global consulting firm offering services in corporate finance,

accounting, audit, tax, and AI-enabled business transformation. With a growing footprint in North America and India, the firm partners with clients to simplify complexity and accelerate scalable growth.

Visit: www.occamsadvisory.com

