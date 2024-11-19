New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi participated in the Odisha Industry Roundtable presented by FICCI and Enterprise Singapore, where they highlighted Odisha's capabilities in renewable energy, petrochemicals, minerals, and technology.

CM Majhi took to X and asserted that his government is dedicated to making Odisha a leader in renewable energy initiatives, positioning the state for success in this vital sector.

He also invited all attendees to join the "Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025", scheduled for January 28-29 in Bhubaneswar.

Separately, he engaged in a productive discussion with Hardik Gesota Head, India Private Funds, Capital Land Investments, regarding strategies to enhance funding for infrastructure projects in Odisha.

"We explored potential investment opportunities and outlined ways to foster collaboration that will benefit the state's development," Majhi wrote on X.

Further, he had a discussion with Yash Lohia, Executive Director of Indorama, regarding their upcoming PET recycling plant in Khordha. This significant project involves an investment of over Rs 350 crore and aims to contribute to the vision of a developed Odisha.

This visit to Singapore is particularly significant as Odisha, positioned on India's eastern seaboard, is fast emerging as a key investment destination in the Bay of Bengal region for petrochemicals and chemicals.

On Monday the CM engaged in a detailed tour of the Surbana Jurong Petrochemicals Complex, where the delegation saw the infrastructure that has made Surbana Jurong a global leader in petrochemical processing.

This visit is particularly significant as Odisha, positioned on India's eastern seaboard, is fast emerging as a key investment destination in the Bay of Bengal region for petrochemicals and chemicals. By leveraging insights from Singapore's petrochemicals ecosystem, Odisha aims to further enhance its own Petroleum, Chemicals, and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) at Paradip, the statement said.

Following their visit to Jurong on Monday, the delegation attended the first G2G meeting with Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Commerce, Singapore. During the meeting, Chief Minister apprised the Singapore Deputy Prime Minister about the rich maritime history of Odisha and 'Boita Bandana', a traditional Odia maritime and naval festival.

The Chief Minister extended an invitation to Singaporean companies through the Deputy Prime Minister's Office to explore opportunities in Odisha, and assured him a smooth and supportive investment experience.

The CM-led delegation also invited the Deputy Prime Minister to visit to Odisha for the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025. (ANI)

