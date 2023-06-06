PNN

Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) [India], June 6: Shivoham Heli Service, a leading aviation company owned by Suhaas and Sagar, has been appointed as the official helicopter ticketing sub-agency in Kedarnath. This new development marks a significant milestone for Shivoham Heli Service and solidifies its position as a prominent player in the region's aviation sector.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord N30 5G Launched With 108MP Camera, 120Hz Display: From Price to Specs, Check Every Detail Here.

Shivoham Heli Service has earned a stellar reputation for its exemplary service and commitment to safety. With this latest achievement, the company has become the official ticketing agent for renowned aviation firms such as Aryan Aviation, Himalayan Helicopters, and Pawan Hans. This partnership not only showcases Shivoham Heli Service's expertise but also reinforces the trust placed in them by industry giants.

The Kedarnath Yatra, a pilgrimage to the sacred Kedarnath Temple located amidst the majestic Himalayas, attracts thousands of devotees each year. The challenging terrain and limited accessibility of the region have made helicopter services an essential mode of transportation for many pilgrims. Shivoham Heli Service's appointment as the official ticketing sub-agency will greatly facilitate the smooth and efficient management of helicopter bookings for the Kedarnath Yatra.

Also Read | IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, WTC 2023 Final: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia World Test Championship Cricket Match in London.

The company's comprehensive knowledge of the region, coupled with its well-established network and partnerships, enables Shivoham Heli Service to offer pilgrims a seamless booking experience. By collaborating with Aryan Aviation, Himalayan Helicopters, and Pawan Hans, Shivoham Heli Service ensures access to a wide range of helicopter services, accommodating different budgets and preferences.

Suhaas and Sagar, the proud owners of Shivoham Heli Service, expressed their delight at being appointed as the official ticketing agent for the Kedarnath Yatra. They emphasized their commitment to providing safe, reliable, and customer-centric helicopter services, guaranteeing a hassle-free journey for all pilgrims.

In addition to their ticketing services, Shivoham Heli Service maintains a strong focus on safety measures and adheres to all regulatory guidelines. The company places utmost importance on the well-being of its passengers and ensures that all aircraft are regularly inspected, and pilots are highly trained professionals.

With this latest development, Shivoham Heli Service aims to further enhance the overall experience of pilgrims undertaking the Kedarnath Yatra. By streamlining ticketing processes and collaborating with esteemed aviation companies, the company strives to make helicopter travel accessible to a larger number of devotees while maintaining the highest standards of safety and service.

As the official helicopter ticketing sub-agency in Kedarnath, Shivoham Heli Service is poised to play a crucial role in supporting the pilgrimage, enabling devotees to embark on their spiritual journey with ease and comfort.

Shivoham Heli Service - Kedarnath Helicopter Ticket Booking Services https://g.co/kgs/pKjGzc

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)