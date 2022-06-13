New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI/SRV): SpacecorpHome.com, India's Premium Online Architectural, and Interior Design platform has successfully achieved 600 projects milestone in India, U.A.E, Turkey and Africa. Founded in 2017, SpacecorpHome has witnessed a rapid growth rate in the last 3 years. With a team of award-winning Architects and Designers, SpacecorpHome's unique concept enables users to avail professional design and consultation with no geographical restrictions.

Nominated as the 'Innovative Start-up of the year 2022' at the India Business Summit, SpacecorpHome was formed with a mission to make quality, professional Architecture and Interior Design services accessible and affordable to everyone from anywhere in the world. Whether it is the Interior Design of a single bedroom or the planning of a large commercial space, SpacecorpHome connects consumers with an experienced design partner to cater to varied designing needs.

Sharing his thoughts on achieving the milestone of 600+ projects, SpacecorpHome.com Co-founder, Ar. Sujan Setty said, "Home is a very important part of our lives and it is an expression of who we are. Although everyone aspires to live in beautiful homes, people shy away from consulting professionals due to a lack of knowledge, accessibility to talented professionals, and the high costs associated with professional consultation. With SpacecorpHome we aim to provide our clients, especially in Tier II and Tier III cities, affordable access to professional architects and interior designers."

Setty further added, "The platform leverages technology to provide a seamless experience to the clients. Video call consultation is arranged with the designer and based on the requirements, a wide range of services are offered from conceptual floor-planning, 3D elevations, facade design, working drawings, scientific vastu, interior design and animation, 3D floor plans, virtual walk-throughs, 360-degree views and more.We have also found that in construction and Interior Design, proper planning will save consumer costs on average by 10 per cent and increases space optimization by at least 10 per cent."

The Design platform has been steadily growing since its inception in 2017. Digitization of the Indian economy, the recent shift towards online buying, and a growing number of internet users have further fueled its growth. With an extensive partnership with multiple brands, SpacecorpHome provides clients with an option to source materials at reduced rates.

Co-founded by Ar. Sujan Setty and Ar. Ruchitha Prasad, SpacecorpHome has provided online services to clients across categories - institutional, commercial, hospitality, etc.

SpacecorpHome is an ideal platform for:

- Home Builders/Renovations, looking for Aesthetic Designs and professional consultation for their dream home.

- Contractors, Developers, and local engineers who can partner with SpacecorpHome to provide professional and comprehensive design services to their clients.

- Interior Design needs for residential/commercial spaces.

- Commercial/institutional projects.

