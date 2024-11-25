PNN

New Delhi [India], November 25: Techmagnate, the top digital marketing agency for the healthcare industry, has released a new Search Trends Report about the online pharmacy landscape in India.

As the leading digital marketing company for healthcare, Techmagnate has a deep understanding of the online pharmacy industry, having worked with leading brands in this space for several years.

Using advanced analytics and almost two decades of expertise, the agency investigates how searches and customer behaviour in multiple industries across India are evolving, which corresponding brands can then use to establish a dominant digital presence. The Online Pharmacy Search Trends Report is their latest offering.

To create this new report, Techmagnate analyzed more than 78,000 keywords spanning several key search categories - branded and non-branded keywords, types of queries, search volumes, and many more - in order to identify real opportunities for growth.

The report also includes a list of the top brands that dominate the market and online searches, and hold the highest share of voice.

Online pharmacies can use this report to understand changing consumer needs, identify revenue and growth opportunities and become industry leaders.

Regarding the latest findings in the new trends report, Techmagnate's CEO Sarvesh Bagla said: "I found it interesting that awareness regarding online pharmacies and their related searches in Tier 2 cities are rising much faster than in Tier 1 cities.

It's quite possible that Tier 2, Tier 3, and some rural towns may have fewer pharmacies as compared to Tier 1 cities, with limited stock available on hand. Online pharmacies in India can make life a lot more convenient for the population at large."

The Online Pharmacy Search Trends Report is the first such report Techmagnate has published for the healthcare industry. Their report features other key findings related to top companies in the industry today, vernacular search volumes and the leading apps in the market, in terms of growth.

Online Pharmacies in India: Key Highlights from the Industry Trends Report

* The total search volume for online pharmacy related keywords increased by 22.54% in FY '24 and has largely been driven by the growth in Non-Brand queries.

* Apollo Pharmacy leads the market with the largest brand search volume in FY'24 (9.84 L) and a significant 23.21% growth, capturing 27.66% of the branded market share. However, brand searches for Medplus, Wellness Forever, and Truemeds grew by well over 50%.

* The "Medicine Name" keyword bucket dominated a 43.19% market share indicating a sharp increase in consumer awareness.

* The Beauty & Personal Care category saw the highest growth rate at 50.02%, though it only represents 4.30% of the total searches, suggesting a growing interest in healthcare adjacent categories.

* Delhi remains the top city by search volume, commanding the largest market share at 25.31%, but Mumbai is experiencing the fastest growth at 19.80%.

Download the Online Pharmacy Search Trends Report to learn about the industries evolving customer behavior and trends.

About Techmagnate

Techmagnate is India's leading digital marketing agency, providing comprehensive digital marketing services. The agency frequently releases data on search trends for many other industries including healthcare and the BFSI industry; they have also worked with some of the largest brands in these sectors and have successfully optimized their online presence to drive business outcomes. Techmagnate is widely recognised for leveraging marketing technology and data analytics to deliver successful campaigns.

