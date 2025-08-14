VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 14: OPPO India's recently launched K13 Turbo Pro 5G, India's first smartphone with a cooling fan, goes on sale tomorrow i.e. 15 August 2025, across Flipkart, OPPO India E-store and mainline retail stores. Built for Indian gamers and power users, it combines OPPO's self-developed Storm Engine cooling technology with a flagship-grade processor, a massive 7000mAh battery, 80W SuperVOOCTM fast charging, and a 1.5K AMOLED flat display to deliver next-gen performance, sustained thermal controls, and an immersive visual experience even during the most demanding usage scenarios.

Available at a starting price of ₹37,999 for the 8GB+256GB and ₹39,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G will be available in Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick racing designs. Consumers can avail an instant discount of ₹3,000 with select bank offers or exchange bonus, along with an additional 9-month No Cost EMI option--bringing the effective price to ₹34,999 and ₹36,999. Shoppers can also experience Turbo speed delivery of the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G at their doorstep through Flipkart Minutes.

Unleashing the Storm Engine for Peak Performance

The OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G debuts with OPPO's self-developed Storm Engine, the most advanced smartphone air-cooling system ever developed, delivering 220% more airflow and 20% better cooling efficiency than conventional fans. Designed over four years and refined through nine design iterations, Storm Engine combines high airflow, ultra-low power consumption, and full-level waterproofing (IPX9/IPX8/IPX6). Its L-shaped duct directs cool air to the processor for targeted heat dissipation, while a micro centrifugal fan with 0.1mm ultra-thin blades spins at 18,000 RPM, boosting airflow by a further 20%. Thirteen 0.1mm heat fins expand the heat exchange area by 10%, tripling dissipation efficiency. Together with a 7,000mm² vapour chamber and 19,000mm² graphite layer, the system keeps device temperatures 2-4°C lower in games like BGMI, preventing thermal throttling, maintaining stable frame rates, and ensuring comfort during extended sessions.

Flagship Power and Elite Gaming Capabilities

Powered by the Snapdragon® 8s Gen 4, the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G delivers a 31% faster CPU and 49% stronger GPU compared to its predecessor, supported by a next-gen Adreno™ GPU with Snapdragon Enhanced Super Frame and Super Resolution for real-time frame rate boosts and HDR-rich visuals. Connectivity is future-ready with Wi-Fi 7, 5G speeds up to 4.2Gbps, and Bluetooth® 6.0. Gaming precision is enhanced by the Synopsys 3910P flagship touch IC, Gaming Hot Zones calibration, Glove Mode, and Splash Touch. Dual stereo speakers with OReality Audio, Ultra Volume Mode up to 300%, an X-axis linear motor, and AI Game Assistant features like One-Tap Replay, Footstep Enhancer, and Silent Launch ensure a competitive edge for serious gamers.

All-Day Power, Immersive Design, and Vivid Display

A massive 7,000mAh battery powers the K13 Turbo Pro 5G for up to five years of reliable use, with 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge delivering a full charge in just 54 minutes. Bypass Charging directs power to the motherboard during gameplay to reduce heat and preserve battery health, while Intelligent Charging Engine 5.0 optimises charging efficiency. The racing-inspired design measures 8.31mm thin and 208g, featuring Crystal Shield glass for durability, Turbo Breathing Lights with eight colour options, and colourways in Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick. The 6.8-inch LTPS flexible AMOLED display offers 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, 1,600-nit peak brightness, 10-bit colour depth, and in-display fingerprint unlocking--delivering fluid visuals and responsive touch control even in wet or gloved conditions.

Pro-Grade Imaging and Smarter AI Experiences

Photography is powered by a 50MP OIS/EIS main camera with a 2MP auxiliary lens, and a 16MP Sony IMX480 front camera for sharp selfies. AI-driven tools such as AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Reflection Remover elevate creativity and detail capture. Running on ColorOS 15, the device offers AI Game Assistant, High-Energy Outdoor Mode 2.0, and AI Voice for document summaries, image-text analysis, cross-device syncing, and real-time call translation. Creators benefit from AI Best Face and 4K Ultra-Clear Export with ProXDR effects, ensuring the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G delivers a seamless blend of high performance, intelligent features, and long-lasting reliability.

