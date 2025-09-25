PNN

New Delhi [India], September 25: Building on the tremendous response to the Reno14 series, OPPO is bringing festive sparkle to its lineup with the introduction of the Reno14 5G Diwali Edition. Designed exclusively for India, this special edition brings together two firsts: a one-of-a-kind, in-depth cultural design that beautifully integrates a mandala, peacock and festive motifs, and the industry's first heat-sensitive colour-changing technology for India*. This innovation creates a unique experience that feels just as meaningful as it is magical, symbolising the spirit of Diwali with the triumph of light over darkness.

The Reno14 5G Diwali Edition is now available in an 8GB + 256GB variant for ₹39,999, but as a special festive offer, it can be purchased for as low as ₹36,999 -- across mainline retail outlets, OPPO e-store, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Commenting on the launch, Goldee Patnaik, Head - PR and Communications, OPPO India, said, "Diwali is a time of light, joy, and togetherness, and with the Reno14 5G Diwali Edition, we wanted to craft something that truly reflects the spirit of the festival. This special edition draws inspiration from India's rich cultural heritage -- from the sacred mandala to the vibrant peacock -- and pairs it with the magic of the industry's first heat-sensitive colour-changing design, creating a device as celebratory as the season itself. It's not just a smartphone; it's a festive keepsake designed to mirror the joy and warmth of Diwali."

A Canvas of Celebration - Design Rooted in HeritageThe design of the Reno14 5G Diwali Edition is deeply rooted in India's traditions, told through symbols that resonate with every Indian. At the foundation is a mandala, a timeless symbol of harmony and cosmic balance rooted in Indian tradition. From this base rises an elegant peacock, India's national bird, long associated with prosperity, beauty and divine protection. Surrounding these sacred motifs are flame-shaped accents, symbolising the countless diyas that light up homes during Diwali, embodying eternal light and blessings.

All of this comes together in a black-and-gold palette that resonates deeply with the festival's core meaning. Black represents the new moon with its deepest darkness and all obstacles waiting to be overcome. Gold, by contrast, embodies the radiance of thousands of lit oil lamps, piercing through the night to signify victory, blessings and prosperity. Together, these motifs create a design narrative of light conquering darkness, making the Reno14 Diwali Edition a truly festive keepsake.

GlowShift Technology - When Warmth Triggers BrillianceThe OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition is a smartphone with the industry's first heat-sensitive colour-changing technology in India. Its GlowShift Technology transforms the phone's back panel from a deep festive black to radiant gold at body temperature, making every use an interactive, magical experience.

This experience is made possible through six intricate processes, three superimposed layers and a nine-layer lamination technique. The transformation is smooth and stable--shifting below 28 as black, transitioning between 29-34 and glowing in full gold above 35. With micron-level material innovation, the brilliance can be triggered at least 10,000 cycles, ensuring the magic lasts for years to come.

Engineered for Elegance and Endurance

The Diwali Edition of the Reno14 continues OPPO's commitment to premium design and durability, featuring an aerospace-grade aluminium frame, Corning Gorilla® Glass 7i, and All-Round Armour architecture with Sponge Bionic Cushioning that protects your phone from shocks and accidental drops. Sleek and lightweight at just 7.42mm thin and 187g, it's designed for comfortable all-day use. With IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, it's built to withstand spills, splashes, high-pressure water, and even hot water, making it the perfect companion for monsoons as well as outdoor adventures. The 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200nits brightness and a 93% screen-to-body ratio ensures a crystal-clear, immersive experience whether indoors or outdoors.

Next-Gen Imaging with Telephoto Precision

With a 50MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto lens (3.5x optical zoom), 8MP ultra-wide, and 50MP selfie camera, the Reno14 Diwali Edition is equipped with OPPO's most advanced Hypertone Imaging Engine. The 3.5x telephoto lens is perfect to capture your festive-wear portraits and golden-glow diya shots. Not just that, but the Triple Flash Array ensures sharp low-light photos, while 4K HDR Video at 60fps - available on Main, telephoto and front lenses - make it ideal for capturing aarti rituals and family reunions. Powered by AI Editor 2.0, features like AI Recompose, AI Best Face, AI Perfect Shot, AI Eraser, and AI Reflection Remover turn every festive click into a professional-grade memory -- ready to share instantly.

Designed for Smart Multitasking

Under the hood, the Reno14 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 that delivers up to 20% better performance and 30% improved power efficiency, perfect for smooth multitasking between festive playlists, shopping apps, and endless photo-taking. It's massive 6000mAh 5-year durable battery that offers up to two days of use, with 80W SUPERVOOCTM fast charging. With AI HyperBoost 2.0 and AI LinkBoost 3.0, the series delivers smooth performance and reliable connectivity. The OPPO Reno14 runs on ColorOS 15, featuring the Trinity Engine for smarter performance and the Luminous Rendering Engine for ultra-smooth, lifelike animations. With GenAI integration, the Reno14 makes everyday tasks effortless, offering tools like AI Translate, AI VoiceScribe, AI Mind Space, Circle to Search, etc., making it the perfect companion for adventures, creativity, and productivity.

Pricing and festive offers:

- Bring home the Reno14 Series with No Cost EMI options for up to 6 months.

- Get 10% Instant cashback up to ₹3K on transaction amount for Credit Card EMI and ₹2K on

- Credit Card Non-EMI with selected Bank Partners.

- Avail zero down payment schemes for up to 8 months from all leading financiers

- Avail up to ₹3K Exchange Bonus with leading Trade-in Partners

- Enjoy 3 months of Google One 2TB Cloud + Gemini Advanced worth ₹5,200.

- Get 6 months of free premium access to 10 OTT apps with the Jio ₹1199 prepaid plan.

Customers who purchase OPPO mobile phones stand a chance to win any of the prizes:

- 10 Mega winners: ₹10 Lakh cash prize

- Daily 1 winner: ₹1 Lakh cash prize

- Any of the OPPO products: Find X8, Reno14, OPPO F31 Pro, OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro

- 3 Months Extended warranty

- 5000 Reward points

