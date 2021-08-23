Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Customers looking to upgrade to a new smartphone can get the latest OPPO Reno 6 Pro on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 1,905 from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. Featuring a super-fast processor, top-notch camera and a great design, the OPPO Reno 6 Pro is available on zero down payment and quick home delivery.

The OPPO mobile phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery, 12GB RAM and a massive 256GB storage. The smartphone is backed by the super-fast MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and features a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Customers can purchase the OPPO mobile phone and conveniently repay over a tenor of 3 to 24 months.

Also Read | Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console To Be Available for Pre-Order Again in India on August 26: Report.

The OPPO Reno 6 Pro is available in convenient EMI schemes mentioned below:

1. OPPO Reno 6 Pro on EMIs starting Rs. 1,905 - Repayment tenor of 21 months

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Wife Plots Husband’s Murder With Three Others In Karauli; All 4 Accused Arrested.

2. OPPO Reno 6 Pro on EMIs starting Rs. 2,222 - Repayment tenor of 18 months

3. OPPO Reno 6 Pro on EMIs starting Rs. 2,666 - Repayment tenor of 15 months

4. OPPO Reno 6 Pro on EMIs starting Rs. 3,636 - Repayment tenor of 11 months

Shoppers can buy the OPPO mobile phone on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store from over 1,000 Indian cities. This includes metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat.

Shopping on the EMI Store is an easy, 4-step process:

1. Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using your registered mobile number.

2. Choose the OPPO Reno 6 Pro, select a suitable repayment tenor and proceed to checkout.

3. Add the delivery address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Submit the OTP received on registered mobile number and complete purchase by clicking on 'Buy Now'.

4. A confirmation of purchase will be sent to the registered mobile number and the OPPO mobile phone will be home delivered.

*Terms and Conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)