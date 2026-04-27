New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Optimized Electrotech Pvt Ltd is entering a decisive phase of growth, expanding from proven defence deployments into space-based sensing, with the ambition of building a fully integrated sovereign sensing stack for India.

The company says it has already established strong operational credibility with four patents in electro-optic systems and multiple wins under the iDEX framework. Its technologies are deployed with the Indian Army and Indian Navy, and across leading defence organisations including Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), India Optel Limited, and L&T Defence. Engagements with ISRO further anchor its position at the intersection of Defence and Space.

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With a ₹35 crore round led by Exfinity Ventures and participation from existing investors Blume Ventures, Mela Ventures, and Venture Catalysts Group Angel Fund, the company is now accelerating its next phase, moving beyond ground-based systems to space-led intelligence infrastructure.

According to the company, building on its ADITI win, Optimized Electrotech has secured initial orders for a satellite platform, marking its formal entry into space-based sensing. The programme is being designed with scale at its core, with a clear pathway toward a constellation capable of delivering persistent, real-time imaging and surveillance.

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At a time when sensing and intelligence are becoming central to geopolitical and strategic advantage, this transition reflects a deliberate move up the value chain.

"ADITI gave us strategic validation. This round gives us the fuel to execute," said Sandeep Shah, Co-founder, Optimized Electrotech. "India's next leap in strategic capability will come from a unified, sovereign sensing stack across land and space. Our AI-native imaging technologies are built precisely for this convergence--uniquely positioning us to serve the nation across both Defence and Space domains."

The company says its expansion into space builds directly on capabilities already tested in mission-critical defence environments, reflecting a long-term focus rather than a directional shift.

"Optimized Electrotech represents a new category of Indian Dual use Defence-tech companies where engineering and R&D depth meets strategic relevance. With the rising global uncertainty and focus on developing indigenous defence capabilities, we see strong long-term potential in platforms at the intersection of sensing, semiconductors, AI, and sovereign capabilities in Defence and space," said Chinnu Senthilkumar from Exfinity Ventures.

As India's defence indigenization push gathers pace, the need for integrated sensing platforms that combine hardware, software, and intelligence layers is becoming increasingly urgent.

"India's defence indigenization wave is creating generational opportunities, and Optimized Electrotech stands out with battle-tested electro-optic platforms combining advanced sensors and AI. As it moves into space-based imagery, we're excited to back Sandeep and Dharin again," said Arpit Agarwal from Blume Ventures.

This convergence of defence capability and space-based intelligence significantly expands the company's strategic relevance, positioning it to address both domestic and global demand.

"Mela Ventures is proud to deepen our partnership with Optimized Electrotech as they advance sensing and defence technologies and build better, innovative products. We welcome Exfinity Ventures into the fold as the company enters its next growth phase," said a spokesperson from Mela Ventures.

According to company information, founded by Sandeep Shah and Dharin Shah, and backed by over two decades of experience across defence and space domains, Optimized Electrotech is part of a small but emerging group of Indian companies building end-to-end sovereign capability.

The company says, fresh capital will be deployed to accelerate satellite development, expand toward constellation-scale infrastructure, and deepen its presence across defence and homeland security applications.

As India accelerates its push for technological self-reliance, the ability to build indigenous sensing and imaging systems across domains is becoming a defining capability, not just a competitive advantage.

Optimized Electrotech's journey from deployed defence systems to Space-based intelligence infrastructure reflects a larger shift underway in India's deep-tech landscape. From ground systems to orbit, the company is building a unified sensing architecture designed for scale, resilience, and strategic independence.

In the years ahead, nations will be defined not just by what they build, but by what they can see. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)