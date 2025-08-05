NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: In a significant step toward strengthening global democratic engagement, a landmark delegation of over 130 Indian legislators will participate in the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) Summit in Boston, USA, from August 4 to 6, 2025. The initiative for Bharatiya delegation of legislators is being facilitated by National Legislators' Conference Bharat (NLC Bharat), a pioneering platform dedicated to empowering Indian legislators and fostering national and international legislative collaboration, cooperation and dialogue for sharing knowledge and best practices.

The delegation--comprising Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) and Members of Legislative Councils (MLCs) from over 24 Indian states and representing a diverse spectrum of 21 political parties--embodies the rich and inclusive tapestry of Bharat's democratic leadership. This historic journey began in 2024, when a pioneering group of 50 legislators participated in the Legislative Summit held in Louisville, USA--an initiative unprecedented in independent Bharat and undertaken neither by the government nor any other institution.

Now, in a landmark moment, the delegation has grown to an unprecedented 130 legislators--marking the largest-ever Indian legislative presence at any global conference. This first-of-its-kind endeavour aims to foster cross-border learning, enhance legislative capacity, and provide exposure to international best practices in governance and lawmaking.

Rooted in the success of the inaugural NLC Bharat 2023 in Mumbai, this international visit is part of a long-term vision to create non-partisan, knowledge-driven platforms for legislators. At the NCSL Summit, legislators from Bharat will participate alongside over 2,000 U.S. legislators and more than 7000 legislators from different parts of the world in sessions addressing AI in governance, digital democracy, cybersecurity, voter confidence, and policy innovation.

Dr. Rahul Karad, Founder, NLC Bharat, said, "This is not just a delegation. It is a living expression of Bharat's democratic strength and unity in diversity -- never before has such a large and representative group of Honourable MLAs and MLCs come together to engage the world on such a scale. What makes this moment even more special is the spirit behind it -- the desire to learn, to grow, and to lead with wisdom and vision. When our legislators step into this international arena, they carry not only their personal aspirations, but the hopes of a billion citizens and the essence of an ancient civilization. Our goal is simple yet profound -- to build meaningful bridges across democracies, to learn from each other, and to kindle conversations that transcend borders and strengthen governance."

The itinerary includes academic orientation programs on U.S. legislative systems, visits to local institutions and state assemblies, and meetings with Indian-origin leaders across politics, academia, and industry. These engagements aim to foster meaningful dialogue between the world's two largest democracies and deepen ties with the Indian diaspora.

The Boston delegation is part of a larger vision to create a series of international exposure programs for Indian legislators, with future visits being planned to countries across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Through this structured engagement model, NLC Bharat aspires to build a stronger, more informed, and globally connected legislative ecosystem--one that enhances India's democratic credentials and positions Bharat as a leader in democratic innovation on the global stage.

