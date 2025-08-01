SMPL

Puri (Odisha) [India], August 1: Specta Quartz Surfaces, India's leading luxury quartz brand, and CRY (Child Rights and You), one of India's foremost child rights organisations, are proud to announce a landmark collaboration with acclaimed sand artist Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik as part of their ongoing campaign, "Colouring Dreams of India's Children."

Launched with the mission to support the artistic development of children in underserved areas across the country, "Colouring Dreams of India's Children" takes a powerful leap forward with Sudarsan Pattnaik's participation. Globally renowned for his evocative seashore sand art that conveys messages of social importance, he has created a live sand sculpture to visually narrate the spirit of the initiative--giving India's children the tools and confidence to dream in colour.

At the heart of this engagement is a deeply personal connection: as a child growing up in Puri, Odisha, Pattnaik often turned to sand as his only medium for expression due to the unavailability of art materials. His journey from those early struggles to global recognition mirrors the very essence of this campaign--nurturing creativity in the face of adversity. The artwork has been created at Niladri Beach in Puri, Odisha, as a statement of hope and inspiration for children across the country.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik said, "I began my artistic journey using sand because there were no other options. Today, I'm honoured to help children across India find their own creative paths. This campaign is a full-circle moment for me--proof that with a little support, dreams can indeed be coloured into reality."

The central artwork, conceptualised by Specta and CRY and brought to life by Pattnaik, features two children representing the quintessence of childhood. The figurines standing with outstretched arms symbolise freedom and hope, and celebrate the pure joy of expression. The image prominently bears the words "Colouring Dreams of India's Children", with the Specta and CRY logos standing in partnership.

Ankit Jain, Founder of Specta Quartz Surfaces commented on the partnership, adding, "At Specta, we firmly believe that every child has artistic potential and needs the right tools to nudge it out. We are thrilled to welcome Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik to this joint campaign with CRY, as his story resonates deeply with what we stand for--empowering children to create, dream and flourish."

Through this initiative, proceeds from the sales of Specta's newly launched Pastel Poise collection will enable CRY to provide essential art materials, conduct community art workshops, and build inclusive spaces where children can freely express their imaginations.

"Sudarsan Ji's involvement adds life and colour to this campaign, as it accentuates its central message," said Puja Marwaha, CEO of CRY. She said, "At CRY, we believe when we give our children space and opportunity to think freely and express creatively, we nurture not just their potential but the future of our society. A nation that encourages its children to imagine and express, by default guarantees a future where children don't just grow, but begin to shape the world around them. Hence, for us, nurturing children's imagination is investing in the future of our nation."

The unveiling of this special sand art installation marks a poignant milestone in the campaign--transforming a shared vision into a powerful symbol of hope.Specta encourages customers and partners to support the cause by choosing the Pastel Poise slabs--a step toward homes filled with colour, and a country where every child has the tools to dream big.

Through this meaningful collaboration, Specta and CRY aim to turn colour into a catalyst for change and use art as a tool to empower, uplift and inspire children. As the "Colouring Dreams of India's Children" campaign unfolds, the organisations will jointly work towards empowering underprivileged children throughout the nation.

About Specta Quartz Surfaces

Specta is a luxury Indian brand redefining design excellence with its high-quality engineered quartz surfaces. Leveraging the most advanced Breton technology from Italy, it creates exceptional stone surfaces known for their durability, cutting-edge designs and timeless elegance. With a commitment to artistry and innovation, Specta transforms ordinary quartz into extraordinary creations that elevate spaces worldwide.

For more information, visit https://spectasurfaces.com/.

About CRY

CRY - Child Rights and You is a leading Indian non-profit organization working to ensure children's rights for over four decades. Founded in 1979, CRY collaborates with grassroots communities and local authorities to create sustainable change in the lives of underserved children across India. The organization works across areas such as education, healthcare, nutrition, and protection from exploitation and abuse, with the goal of ensuring a happy, healthy, and creative childhood for every child. CRY's efforts have impacted the lives of over 20 lakh children through projects across 20 states. To learn more, visit www.cry.org.

