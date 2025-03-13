PRNewswire

Singapore, March 13: Palo Alto Networks® (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that it is deepening its commitment to the Asia-Pacific and Japan region by investing in new cloud infrastructures across strategic locations in the region. The new cloud investment integrates Prisma Access Browser into existing infrastructure in markets such as Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan and Singapore, ensuring local and regional customers have access to browse bravely while helping organisations meet local data residency needs without compromising on security or performance. Prisma Access Browser to integrate into existing infrastructure across strategic locations in Asia-Pacific and Japan, to support customer's data residency needs.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan or Deepika Padukone? One Actress Set for a Cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' - Read Details.

In today's modern workplace, the browser is where the majority of work happens. According to Gartner, by 2030, enterprise browsers will be the core platform for delivering workforce productivity and security software on managed and unmanaged devices for a seamless hybrid work experience.[1]

Traditional internet browsers are vulnerable to a range of cyber threats, like phishing, account takeover attacks, malware infections and malicious extensions. This is a problem worsened by the widespread adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and generative AI (GenAI) applications, as well as the increased use of unmanaged devices at the workplace. While these can improve employee productivity, they also increase the attack surface and offer new entry points for cyber criminals.

Also Read | Dol Purnima 2025 Date: Know Auspicious Timings, Rituals, Purnima Tithi and Significance of This Colourful Celebration of Lord Krishna and Radha's Divine Love.

"Unmanaged devices are often the weakest link in an organisation's security posture, especially as organisations increasingly embrace a distributed workforce model. Many organisations have reported significant gaps in their ability to decrypt network traffic for security purposes; on average, 64%[2] of web traffic is left encrypted, and is therefore unavailable for security," said Anupam Upadhyaya, Vice President Product for Prisma SASE, Palo Alto Networks. "With our new cloud locations in the region, we're bringing secure connectivity to these workplace devices -- managed and unmanaged -- helping ensure critical information stays protected while enabling organisations to improve their overall security posture in the face of modern cyber threats."

"Organisations across the Asia-Pacific and Japan region are increasingly moving their workloads to the cloud. Expanding our cloud security presence to Asia-Pacific and Japan is part of our ongoing commitment to provide customers with localised access to best-in-class cybersecurity offerings that help meet their data residency needs," said Simon Green, President, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Palo Alto Networks.

The availability of the regionally hosted services is part of Palo Alto Networks' continuous dedication to delivering the most complete set of security services locally for Asia Pacific and Japan customers. These services enable customers to balance data residency needs with the ability to detect emerging threats, providing a seamless, streamlined security solution operated and delivered within the region.

For more information on Palo Alto Networks' regional cloud locations, please visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/blog/sase/prisma-access-browser-enhances-cybersecurity-asia-pacific-japan

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the global cybersecurity leader, committed to making each day safer than the one before with industry-leading, AI-powered solutions in network security, cloud security and security operations. Powered by Precision AI, our technologies deliver precise threat detection and swift response, minimizing false positives and enhancing security effectiveness. Our platformization approach integrates diverse security solutions into a unified, scalable platform, streamlining management and providing operational efficiencies with comprehensive protection. From defending network perimeters to safeguarding cloud environments and ensuring rapid incident response, Palo Alto Networks empowers businesses to achieve Zero Trust security and confidently embrace digital transformation in an ever-evolving threat landscape. This unwavering commitment to security and innovation makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognised among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021-2024), with a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index (2024, 2023, 2022), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ+ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Cortex, Precision AI, Prisma, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States or in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

[1] "Emerging Tech: Security -- The Future of Enterprise Browsers," Gartner, April 2023.

[2] "The State of Workforce Security: Key Insights for IT and Security Leaders," Omdia and Palo Alto Networks, January 2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)