Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan are set to collaborate on their much-anticipated film, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, known for blockbuster action thrillers like Pathaan, War and Fighter, the film has already created significant buzz. Now, the latest speculation surrounding the film’s casting has only added to the excitement. According to reports, either Kareena Kapoor Khan or Deepika Padukone is being considered for a special cameo in King. Yes, you read that right! The makers are reportedly in discussions to finalise one of these leading actresses who will play a crucial part alongside Shah Rukh Khan. ‘King’: Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMS Collaboration With ‘Pathaan’ Director Siddharth Anand for Upcoming Action Film, Assures Fans It Will Be Entertaining.

SRK’s Films With Kareena Kapoor Khan & Deepika Padukone

Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone share a long-standing onscreen rapport with Shah Rukh Khan. Kareena has previously collaborated with him in films like Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Don, Ra.One and Billu Barber. Meanwhile, Deepika made her Bollywood debut opposite SRK in Om Shanti Om and has since starred with him in hits like Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan, Jawan, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, Zero and Billu Barber.

Kareena Kapoor Khan or Deepika Padukone in ‘King’

A source revealed to Pinkvilla, “It’s a 15 to 20-day part for an A-Lister actress and the makers are looking to rope in either of Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor in the film. It’s a part of the female lead alongside Shah Rukh Khan.” However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Abhishek Bachchan To Play Villain in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’; Amitabh Bachchan Confirms Casting As He Sends His Son Best Wishes.

Slated for release in the second half of 2026, King is expected to begin filming in Mumbai around May or June, followed by extensive international schedules in Europe. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma, adding to its stellar lineup. With such an exciting ensemble and the possibility of either Kareena Kapoor Khan or Deepika Padukone joining the cast, King is shaping up to be one of the biggest projects in the coming years.

