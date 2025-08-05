NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 5: Pearl Academy School of Business (PSB) has partnered with INSEAD XR Lab, one of the world's leading centres in immersive educational technology, to introduce immersive XR simulation-based learning, positioning PSB among the first institutions in India to integrate Extended Reality (XR) into business and management education.

This pioneering initiative reflects PSB's core focus on future-forward learning, global collaboration, and innovation-led pedagogy. The XR Simulation Workshop marked a transformational moment for business education at PSB, where real-world case studies met multi-sensory immersive experiences to redefine classroom learning.

The workshop featured two cutting-edge simulations--The Avocado Case, centred on strategic decision-making, and Mission to Mars, which focused on enhancing critical thinking and collaboration. Donning VR headsets, students were transported to high-impact environments, from the sun-drenched shores of Zanzibar to the mission control centres of Mars. These simulations brought business scenarios to life, challenging students to make real-time decisions in dynamic, high-stakes contexts.

"At PSB, we are not just adapting to change--we are leading it. Our collaboration with INSEAD XR brings a bold, immersive layer to business learning--helping our students build decision-making skills, emotional intelligence, and agility in a controlled but real-world-like environment," said Amod Vijayvargiya, Director, Pearl Academy School of Business.

Rooted in a legacy of innovation and built on pillars like creative leadership, founder's mindset, industry immersion, and life skills, PSB continues to push boundaries. With this partnership, Pearl Academy School of Business is delivering education that is experiential, global, and purpose-driven--shaping business leaders who are ready for the complexities of tomorrow's world.

Following the success of the pilot, PSB plans to formally integrate immersive XR simulations into the MBA curriculum from the upcoming semester, providing students with a learning experience that is both relevant and radical.

With campuses in Delhi South, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, Pearl Academy's School of Business is fast emerging as a trailblazer in creative, tech-enabled business education--empowering future leaders to think like founders and lead like visionaries.

Pearl Academy, a unit of the Creative Arts Education Society (CAES), is India's leading creative education institution. Established in 1993, the institution offers a diverse range of Bachelor's and Master's degree programmes, including B.Des/M.Des., BBA/MBA and short-term certificate courses across disciplines such as Fashion Design, Communication Design, Product Design, Interior Design, Textile Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Styling, Global Luxury Brand Management, Fashion and Lifestyle Business Management, Advertising and Brand Management, Digital Communication Management, Data Science and Business Analytics, Media and Entertainment Management, Human Resource Management and more.

With campuses in Delhi-South, Delhi-West, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Jaipur, Pearl Academy provides world-class education backed by its affiliation with the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), a Government of India Institution of National Importance on par with prestigious institutions such as IITs, IIMs, NIDs, and AIIMS. This partnership ensures that effective 2024 intake, all students will receive accredited degrees recognised by the Government of India.

With a legacy of 32 years, Pearl Academy has evolved into a globally renowned institution of higher learning, placing a strong focus on global exposure, entrepreneurship, technological expertise, and life skills. The institution has been a catalyst for success for its students through its constructive tie-ups with industry bodies such as FDCI, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Brands Ltd., MAC, and international universities. With an impressive track record of consistently exceeding a 99% placement rate, Pearl Academy has over 700 top recruiters hiring its graduates annually. The institution boasts 15,000+ successful alumni and continues to be a driving force in the creative industries, both in India and globally.

For more information, please visit: www.pearlacademy.com.

