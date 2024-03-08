SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8: Pebel Lifeware, the brainchild of dynamic duo Ritu Shah and Minita Parekh, continues to soar to new heights, showcasing an impressive growth trajectory of 25 -30 per cent year-on-year. As female entrepreneurs leading the charge, Ritu and Minita have steered Pebel Lifeware towards unparalleled success, cementing its position as a frontrunner in sustainable and personalized lifestyle essentials.

Also Read | Sudha Murty Nominated to Rajya Sabha: PM Modi Hails Nomination of Philanthropist and Author, Says ‘Sudha Ji's Contributions to Diverse Fields Have Been Inspiring' (See Pic).

Since its inception, Pebel Lifeware has continued its vision of offering customizable lifestyle essentials with minimalist, classic designs that emphasize functionality and sustainability. Ritu Shah's strategic insight and Minita Parekh's passion for sustainable living have driven the brand's growth, making it a standout player in the industry.

As a zero-debt, bootstrapped organization, Pebel Lifeware's profitability over the past three years is a testament to the astute leadership of its co-founders. Despite diverse backgrounds and interests, Ritu and Minita share a common goal: to create meaningful connections through personalized gifts while championing sustainability.

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of JFC vs MCFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

"As co-founders of Pebel Lifeware, our journey has been one of perseverance and determination. From the inception of our first product, which took nearly a year to finalize, to overcoming initial challenges such as vendor accessibility and team recruitment, we've remained steadfast in our commitment to our vision. Our mission is clear: to introduce sustainable yet functional products that seamlessly blend practicality with style. We firmly believe that everyday essentials should be both unique and personalized, reflecting the individuality of our customers." shared Ritu Shah and Minita Parekh.

A significant portion of Pebel Lifeware's workforce comprises women, reflecting the co-founders' commitment to gender diversity and empowerment. Furthermore, the brand's strong presence in corporate gifting, catering to renowned brands like Habuild, Tata International, and Sula Vineyard, underscores its growing influence in the market.

The recent collaboration between Pebel Lifeware and Habuild for a world-record-breaking synchronized yoga session exemplifies the brand's dedication to meaningful and eco-conscious gifting. Together, they crafted thoughtful and eco-conscious gift hampers packed with fitness essentials such as Borosilicate Glass Bottles with Silicone Sleeves, Yoga Mats, Resistance Bands, Smart Scales, custom T-shirts, organic treats, and personalized items. Tailoring each assortment to correspond with the different ranks achieved by the participants, Pebel Lifeware ensured that every gift carried a deeply personal touch. Moreover, their adept handling of the logistical challenge of shipping to 10,000 locations across the country, including remote areas, further demonstrated their commitment to sustainability.

Looking ahead, Pebel Lifeware is poised for even greater success. It plans to expand its product range while staying true to its ethos of sustainability and functionality. Ritu Shah and Minita Parekh are determined to continue leading Pebel Lifeware towards new milestones, reinforcing their position as industry leaders.

"Navigating the ecommerce industry as female entrepreneurs has presented its challenges, particularly in the male-dominated manufacturing realm. However, we've forged ahead through persistence and resilience, building a solid and diverse team to support our endeavours.

As we expand our product line and reach new milestones, we remain dedicated to our core values of sustainability, functionality, and empowerment. Together, we're shaping a future where practicality meets elegance and gender barriers are overcome through sheer determination." added the co-founders.

For more information, visit - https://pebel.in/pages/a-homepage-section

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)