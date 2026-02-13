PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 13: Perfios.ai, India's leading B2B SaaS TechFin, today announced it has secured the Offline Verification Seeking Entity (OVSE) certification from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). This significant development positions Perfios amongst an exclusive group of only 17 certified companies in India, and amongst the first financial technology companies to develop this offline identity verification solution. Joins the exclusive group of 17 companies in India to be a part of this feature.

An OVSE is an organization registered with UIDAI that is authorized to verify an individual's identity using Aadhaar QR codes or through M Aadhar App. Crucially, this verification process can be completed without connecting to UIDAI's central database, offering unparalleled advantages in terms of data privacy and operational efficiency.

This secure, private, and consent-based, offline approach enables instant and paperless KYC for use cases such as hospitality, fintech, education, and more.

"Achieving the OVSE certification from UIDAI is a defining step that reaffirms Perfios' commitment to the Digital India initiative and is a testament to our commitment to end user data privacy," said Krishna Chaitanya, Chief Product Officer, Perfios. "Offline verification empowers instant, paperless KYC, complete offline identity authentication, and significantly enhanced privacy and data security. We are incredibly proud to be part of an exclusive group of companies driving such critical advancements, ensuring seamless and highly secure identity management across diverse sectors."

An offline verification provides:

* Privacy-first design: Fully consent-driven and compliant with data protection norms* Instant, paperless KYC: Streamlining the onboarding and verification processes for businesses* Higher completion rates: Fewer drop-offs due to simplified user flow

By offering robust offline verification solutions, Perfios is poised to contribute better to a more accessible and trustworthy digital economy.

About Perfios:

Founded in 2008, Perfios is a global B2B SaaS company serving the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance industry in 18 countries, empowering 1000+ financial institutions. Through their pioneering software platforms and products, Perfios helps financial institutions to take big leaps by shaping their origination, onboarding, decisioning, underwriting and monitoring processes at scale and speed. Perfios delivers 8.2 billion data points to banks and financial institutions every year to facilitate faster decisioning and significantly accelerates access to credit and financial services for their clients' customers. Headquartered in Bangalore, with offices worldwide and with 75+ products and platforms, and over 500+ APIs, in Perfios, their clients have a confident and a robust start-to-end tech platform.

