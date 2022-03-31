Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 31 (ANI/PR Newswire): Phablecare, one of India's leading Health-tech players focusing on chronic disease management, announced today the acquisition of Fused Training, India's first holistic Type-1 Diabetes health management start-up. Through this acquisition, Phablecare will look at strengthening their Type-1 Diabetes vertical.

Fused Training, based in Noida and led by Sahil Madan, a type-1 diabetic himself, is India's first fitness platform for people living with Type 1 Diabetes. In its approach to tackling Type-1 Diabetes, the start-up has combined theoretical science and practical experience, which is then tailored to the user's individual needs and lifestyle. Phablecare users can now access the tried and tested type-1 diabetes programmes of Fused Training as a result of this new partnership.

Mukesh Bansal and Sumit Sinha, co-founders of Phablecare, commented on the acquisitions, saying, "Sahil has successfully combined his personal experience of living with a chronic autoimmune disorder with his expertise as a personal trainer and diabetes educator- to support others going through the same challenges. We're thrilled to be able to add this diverse experience through Fused Training to our Type-1 Diabetes vertical. We are confident that Sahil will contribute to our mission and capability of assisting chronic disease sufferers in managing their illness better and at a lower cost to the Type-1 diabetes audience."

On being a part of Phablecare growth journey, Sahil Madan, Founder, Fused Training added, "Being the only company working for T-1 Diabetes Management & Sports-Fitness in India, we are thrilled to begin this new journey with the Phablecare team. Fused Training's vision remains unchanged, and this collaboration will help us improve our presence and automate many of our programmes during this transition."

With India's healthtech market expected to reach $21 billion by 2025 as a result of telemedicine and preventive healthcare growth, Phablecare is at the forefront of this, with a vision to serve the next billion Indians and assist them in better managing their chronic diseases.

Phablecare is an app-based and specialized platform for chronic disease care. The innovative disease management app bridges the gap between doctors and patients through a full-stack solution that delivers remote consultations and care, timely and intelligent insights, and simplified access to healthcare essentials. It currently serves 3M-plus patients and 10k-plus Doctors across India.

Founded by Mukesh Bansal and Sumit Sinha in 2018, Phablecare has built an ecosystem of care providers, hospitals, medical device manufacturers, and insurance partners to bring digital healthcare to millions of Indians. Its complete solution for doctors is powered by a decision support system and simplifies patient engagement and clinic management. Phablecare helps doctors extend their practise beyond geographical boundaries and build better relationships with patients.

