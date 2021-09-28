Phase 1 Events & Experiences ranks No. 4 in the World amongst Top Event Organizers and Agencies at Eventex 500

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Eventex Awards announced its annual index - the 'Eventex 500' and Phase 1 Events & Experiences, India's most disruptive and awarded experiential organization was ranked No. 4 on this prestigious list of 500.

The ranking represents consistent excellence in the meetings and events industry. It features the most awarded agencies and event organizers from the top 20 most prestigious event and experience marketing awards worldwide.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Minor Girl Raped, Murdered in Bareilly; Paramour Arrested by Police.

"Make no mistake, making the "Eventex 500" index is a tremendous accomplishment. We base this ranking on Eventex Awards and 19 other popular event industry awards from around the world. Every single company on the list is a winner that has continuously delivered extraordinary experiences and deserves all the plaudits for their excellent work" comments Ovanes Ovanesian, Co-founder of Eventex.

The company that takes first place in the ranking is Dutch digital production agency MediaMonks. Next in the ranking is British experience agency Outreach Creative, third on the list is Dutch creative experiential agency WINK.

Also Read | Punjab: Salt Trader Allegedly Rapes 42-Year-Old Woman In Amritsar; Case Registered.

And fourth on the list is Phase 1 Events & Experiences from India.

Since 1995, Phase 1 Events & Experiences has been curating large-scale, live and virtual experiences across the corporate, international, special projects, government and youth segments. Headquartered in Bangalore, the agency has associate offices across Mumbai, Delhi and San Francisco. At an average of 300+ events a year, they have executed projects across India, Europe, US, Africa, Japan, South-East Asia and the Middle East.

The revolutionary agency recently won a record-breaking number of awards along with multiple 'event of the decade' wins.

They are now changing the landscape of entertainment by creating world-class, purpose-built entertainment districts across airports in the country, starting with 'Aerodome' at the Bangalore International Airport; in partnership with the Embassy Group - India's Leading Real Estate Development Firm and Live Nation - The World's Largest Entertainment Company. This well-connected and fully integrated arena will host global concerts, community events, festivals, sports events and more.

"With our vision of curating meaningful, measurable and impactful experiences, in the smartest way possible, anywhere in the world; the Eventex 500 list cements our position of being on top, with the world's best. We're throwing open the doors of Aerodome to the world, in 2023 and everyone's invited!" said Oum Pradutt, Founder of Phase 1 Events & Experiences.

'Eventex 500' with the full list of the top event organizers and agencies can be found here.

For 25 years, Phase 1 has been in the business of customizing experiences for companies across various verticals and industry sectors, not-for-profit institutions, government bodies and individuals across India and around the globe. With the singular vision of being the ultimate bridge between the consumer and the brand, Phase 1 has created benchmarks in the industry and has established a reputation in producing large-scale, high-impact and sophisticated events.

Their services range from Government and Public Events, International and National Offsites, Conferences, Exhibitions, Activations, Rewards & Recognition, Intellectual Properties, CSR, Employee Events, Brand & Product Launches, Immersive Technology, Social Events, Digital, Audio Video Production, Television Production and more.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)