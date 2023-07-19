PNN

New Delhi [India], July 19: Every year millions of people around the world lose their lives due to diseases related to pollution. India's cities like Delhi-Mumbai-Kolkata are among the 10 most polluted cities in the world, as far as the capital Delhi is concerned, the patients of diseases related to shortness of breath, lung-infection skin and asthma are increasing in hospitals. Doctors advise children and the elderly to avoid diseases. We have to maintain the reality of the environment to save life on our earth.

Pollution spreads in the environment and makes it polluted, and its effect is the opposite on our health; how can we keep the environment safe? There is only one way to avoid this, planting more and more trees, so Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri has taken a beautiful initiative. To plant one lakh trees, in which we all should be a part of this campaign.

To protect the environment, Khatu Shyam Dilli Dham has taken a pledge that it is starting to plant one lakh saplings around GT Karnal Road and Temple, which will not only purify the environment but also enhance the beauty of Delhi. National President of Khatu Shyam Dilli Dham Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri said that pollution is increasing day by day in Delhi, and due to increasing pollution of vehicles, the climate is getting polluted, and Delhi is turning into a concrete jungle, we have To eliminate pollution, this campaign has been started, so that people will get clean air and diseases will also reduce.

Planting trees is an effective way to prevent environmental pollution. It is the responsibility of every person living on the earth. National General Secretary Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, National General Secretary Ramesh Gupta, National General Secretary Pawan Singal, Madhu Gopal Goel, Anil Gupta and Naveen Garg, National Executive Senior Vice President Kuldeep Goel are with me on this occasion.

