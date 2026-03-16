New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday hit out at Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's "Lapata Gas" comment, criticising the party's approach to the LPG issue.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "For them, LPG is lies, panic and goal post shifting. Finding commercial profit and political gains by creating panic of shortage is their model...Today, India has strategic reserves of crude oil. This is the reason fuel prices have not gone up in the last 3-4 years..."

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On Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the BJP-led Union government over the LPG issue, calling it "Lapata Gas."

Condemning India's diplomatic actions in the West Asia conflict, Yadav said that the BJP wants to "mislead the public."

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"The people of Uttar Pradesh have given LPG a new name: 'Lapata Gas'... If they had succeeded in convincing Iran and America at the time when war was about to happen, then neither would Iran have suffered so much damage nor so many lives lost... But these are strange people who squander every opportunity. They had painted the dream of Make in India... These people just want to mislead the public," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said there have been no reports of dry-outs of gas supply at LPG distributorships across India.

In a statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that LPG bookings have shown a decline, with about 77 lakh bookings recorded yesterday compared to 88.8 lakh bookings on March 13, 2026.

Several States and UTs, including Bihar, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, have issued orders for allocation of non-domestic LPG in line with government guidelines.

The Ministry said that commercial LPG cylinders have been placed at the disposal of State Governments for priority distribution and are now available to consumers in 30 States and UTs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)