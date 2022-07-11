New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI/GPRC): The 17th Annual Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2022 were held in Mumbai on Saturday.

The award honoured individuals from the entertainment industry for their outstanding contribution towards the growth and development of cinema and/or television. This year's Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Awards go to Poonam Jhawer for Best YouTube Icon Actress Of The Year for 'Tum Bin-The Poonam Jhawer Show'. Tum Bin-The Poonam Jhawer Show was directed by Sumit Kumar Singh, who has also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards for Best OTT Director of the year awards during the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2022 ceremony.

The award was presented to Poonam Jhawer by none other than the legendary actor Kabir Bedi. After receiving the award, the glamorous Poonam Jhawer said, "I would like to thank the jury members of the award show for recognising me with this honour." When the media asked her about how she transformed herself for the OTT medium, she said, "The major chunk of the audience has shifted from the movie theatre to the mobile screen, and for me, the audience is like everything for me. I have to keep in touch with them while using the OTT medium.

During the award ceremony, Poonam Jhawer attracted the media's attention with her stunning outfit. Poonam's sense of dressing always makes headlines in the media and this time she has not disappointed with her glamorous look during the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2022.

When the media asked about Poonam Jhawer's upcoming project, she said she is in an advanced stage for a couple of OTT-based shows and she is reading some scripts. As OTT acting is quite different from the film acting which I have done over the years, I am preparing for my role, and hopefully, my new avatar in the field of acting will be completely different from my previous role which I did.

Poonam Jhawer is one of the most followed Bollywood actresses on social media, known for her fitness enthusiast and Bollywood diva persona. Poonam, who made her dreamy Bollywood debut with the action thriller "Mohra" opposite Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty, has come a long way in her career and sealed a spot among the greats with movies like "R Rajkumar," "OMG: Oh My God," and others. Her later work includes the 2003 movie "Aanch", which was directed by Rajesh Kumar Singh. The movie starred Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, and Ayesha Jhulka. She made my debut as a producer with this movie, which has achieved great critical acclaim and did good business at the box office, being more well-liked in the northern part of India. Her role as Lata Thakur in the movie was one of the best parts. Well, not only "Aanch", but she has also produced a Marathi movie titled "Sansarchi Maya", which was released in October 2011.

